Ricky Wilson has some tough choices to make this weekend as the Battle Rounds kick into action. Singers from his own team will sing-off against each other, with the hope of being selected to go through to the next round.

Each battle sees the singers perform the same song and Ricky faces another threat; the other coaches can 'steal' acts he chooses to let go.

But before Ricky gets down to the job of making his decisions, choose who you think will be victorious in each battle in our Battle Round polls...

TEAM RICKY

BATTLE 1

JADE HEWITT VS CHRISTINA MATOVU

Jade Hewitt's audition

Christina Matovu's audition

BATTLE 2

HANNAH SYMONS VS SHELLYANN

Hannah Symons' audition

Shellyann's audition

BATTLE 3

STEVIE MCCRORIE VS TIM ARNOLD

Steve McCrorie's audition

Tim Arnold's audition

The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

