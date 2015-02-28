The Voice: Team Ricky Battle Rounds - who do you want to win?
Coach Ricky Wilson has some decisions to make as his team tackles Battle Rounds. Who will win? Vote now
Ricky Wilson has some tough choices to make this weekend as the Battle Rounds kick into action. Singers from his own team will sing-off against each other, with the hope of being selected to go through to the next round.
Each battle sees the singers perform the same song and Ricky faces another threat; the other coaches can 'steal' acts he chooses to let go.
But before Ricky gets down to the job of making his decisions, choose who you think will be victorious in each battle in our Battle Round polls...
TEAM RICKY
BATTLE 1
JADE HEWITT VS CHRISTINA MATOVU
Jade Hewitt's audition
Christina Matovu's audition
BATTLE 2
HANNAH SYMONS VS SHELLYANN
Hannah Symons' audition
Shellyann's audition
BATTLE 3
STEVIE MCCRORIE VS TIM ARNOLD
Steve McCrorie's audition
Tim Arnold's audition
The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1