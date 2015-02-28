The Voice: Team Will Battle Rounds - who do you want to win?
Members of Team Will must face each other in a dramatic sing-off, but who do you think will come out on top? Vote now...
This weekend The Voice gets its claws out as members of the same team must battle against each other for a spot in the next round.
Two singers enter the battle ring to sing the same song. Then, their own coach must decide who gets a space in the knockouts. It's vocal cords at dawn if you will.
In an extra twist, each coach has the chance to 'steal' two losing acts form another coach to make up the final 8 they'll take on.
But who is going to get those much-wanted spaces? Before the coaches make up their mind, remind yourself of the acts' original auditions and then cast your vote in our battle round polls.
TEAM WILL
BATTLE 1: JOYFUL SOUNDS VS NEWTION MATTHEWS
Joyful Sounds' audition
Newtion Matthews' audition
BATTLE 2
BROOKYLN VS ROZZY
Brooklyn's audition
Rozzy's audition
BATTLE 3
LUCY O’BYRNE VS KARL LOXLEY
Lucy's audition
Karl Loxley's audition
The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1
