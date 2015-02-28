This weekend The Voice gets its claws out as members of the same team must battle against each other for a spot in the next round.

Advertisement

Two singers enter the battle ring to sing the same song. Then, their own coach must decide who gets a space in the knockouts. It's vocal cords at dawn if you will.

In an extra twist, each coach has the chance to 'steal' two losing acts form another coach to make up the final 8 they'll take on.

But who is going to get those much-wanted spaces? Before the coaches make up their mind, remind yourself of the acts' original auditions and then cast your vote in our battle round polls.

TEAM WILL

More like this

BATTLE 1: JOYFUL SOUNDS VS NEWTION MATTHEWS

Joyful Sounds' audition

Newtion Matthews' audition

BATTLE 2

BROOKYLN VS ROZZY

Brooklyn's audition

Rozzy's audition

BATTLE 3

LUCY O’BYRNE VS KARL LOXLEY

Lucy's audition

Karl Loxley's audition

The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Plus vote on the results of Team Rita, Team Tom and Team Ricky.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement