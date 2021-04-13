The Circle USA season two start date: Host, line-up, prize and news

By: Jo Berry

Based on the British series The Circle but possibly even wilder, The Circle USA returns to Netflix for a second season on Wednesday, 14th April.

As with the original show, the US version has contestants isolated in their own apartments, and they can only communicate with the other players via a social media computer program called The Circle.

The aim is to become popular – and the contestants can be themselves, or create new identities to win the others over. In previous seasons, this has led to players making up pets or babies they don’t have and switching to a different gender.

Produced by Tim Harcourt, the original concept came about when he heard that Channel 4 were looking for a reality show focused on social media.

“The starting point I’d had is: What would a reality show look like where people never met face to face?” he told the New York Times in 2019. “At the same time, I had also been toying with a ‘Rear Window’-style documentary where you could visually see all these people in their apartments, living out their lives, but they were atomised.”

In the end, he merged the two ideas together and formed The Circle.

When is The Circle USA season two on Netflix?

Season two of The Circle USA begins on Netflix from 8am on Wednesday, 14th April.

There are 13 episodes spread over four weeks, with new episodes added on 21st and 28th April, followed by the finale on Wednesday, 5th May.

How do you play The Circle?

A cast of eight contestants enter The Circle at the start, where they flirt, befriend and annoy each other via the unique social media platform, and compete in challenges against each other.

Each lives in their own apartment and only connects with the other players via the profiles and messages on The Circle. They can never meet – if they leave their apartment to visit the roof garden, for example, they are accompanied by a chaperone.

The contestants get to rate their fellow players, too, with the ones gaining the most votes becoming the ‘influencers’ of the Circle – gaining the power to block a contestant, eliminating them from the game.

The ultimate goal is to be crowned top influencer which has a $100,000 prize, so expect lots of devious moves, betrayals and schemes as the contestants try and figure out who is being themselves and who has created a fake profile, who is trustworthy and who is playing to win.

The makers of the show also promise some new tricks to keep the contestants on their toes that will make this season more strategic than ever before.

Who is The Circle USA host?

Michelle Buteau returns as the host of The Circle USA.

The New Jersey-born stand-up comedian also works as an actress in movies like Isn’t It Romantic, Happiest Season and Always Be My Maybe, and hosts the podcast Late Night Whenever!.

Who are the contestants in The Circle USA season two line-up?

The contestants for the second season include 34-year-old Terilisha from Dallas, 25-year-old Savannah from Los Angeles, 58-year-old Lee from Dallas, 20-year-old Jack from Connecticut, 32-year-old Deleesa from The Bronx in New York, 28-year-old Courtney from Los Angeles and 27-year-old Bryant from Chico in California.

You may recognise the eighth contestant – it’s 22-year-old Essex resident Chloe Veitch from Too Hot To Handle.

The trailer hints that there is also a late, ninth edition to The Circle apartment building – pop band NSYNC’s Lance Bass (whom Chloe has never heard of!).

Where is The Circle USA filmed?

The first season of the British version of The Circle was filmed in London, but since then all series – both in the UK and the US – have used an apartment building in sunny Salford, Manchester in England.

For the first season in the US, attempts were made to hide the fact it was filmed in England – the Milwaukee Record reported that footage of Milwaukee’s skyline and Chicago’s were used throughout the series.

The Salford building has 12 ready-to-use, fully finished apartments, an exercise room and a rooftop lounge with hot tub. Each apartment has a TV for the contestants to use to communicate via The Circle, and, of course, there are cameras almost everywhere to capture everything. There is also a ‘testimonial room’, where the players go to film their goodbye videos after they have been blocked and eliminated.

Is The Circle USA prize the same as the UK prize?

The winner of The Circle USA takes home an impressive $100,000 – and there is also a $10,000 fan favourite award.

The winner of the first UK season won £50,000, which was raised to £70,000 for season two – there was also a viewer’s champion prize (voted for by the public) of £30,000.

This year, The Circle 2021 winner Natalya walked away with a massive £100,000 cash prize after she was rated the most popular by the other contestants.

The Circle USA season two arrives on Netflix on April 14th.