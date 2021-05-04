Exclusive – Chloe Veitch on what happens when she meets Trevor in The Circle USA final: “There’s a lot of screams”

It’s almost time for The Circle USA season two final and one thing we all want to know is how Too Hot To Handle‘s Chloe Veitch is going to react when she comes face-to-face with Trevor, AKA Deleesa, for the first time.

Advertisement

The pair have been flirting with one another since The Circle USA started on 14th April.

Trevor also appeared to block Mitchell (who is very much real) from speaking to Chloe, after Deleesa noticed the pair had been having a bit of flanter.

So, naturally, we were dying to ask Chloe all about their meeting when we caught up with her just days before the final airs.

“I didn’t cry,” the reality TV star revealed, trying not to give too much away.

“There’s a lot of moments – there’s a lot of laughs, there’s a lot of screams. And I’m wearing my sexy red dress!”

Chloe says she wore the red dress especially for Trevor, but was happy it didn’t go to waste, adding: “I’m glad I wore that dress because Mitchell got to see me in it.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Although she admits it was awkward meeting Deleesa, it sounds like the two were able to put the situation behind them and have even kept in contact since filming ended.

“We have a group chat,” she explained. “Because they’re all from America it’s hard to keep in contact because obviously when I’m awake, they’re asleep, so we’re constantly missing each other, but the people I speak to the most are Mitchell and Deleesa. They’re such a lovely cast. I don’t have as much as a bond with The Circle cast as I do with the Too Hot to Handle cast because I was actually with them all day, every day for a month. So, the relationships going to be different, but I just can’t wait to get out to America to actually build those relationships in person.”

During her time on The Circle, Chloe got very close to River (Lee) and Courtney, who called themselves the “Cardashians” of The Circle. But that’s not to say there wasn’t tension between the trio.

Netflix

Asked who she thinks was playing the biggest game on the series, she revealed: “I’d say Courtney or River. I know they have my back and I know that we’re the Cardashians, but when Courtney was voted the Joker, he threw everyone under the bus! He talked me under the bus, he talked Emily under the bus. He talked all the girls under the bus and then afterwards was, like, pally pally with everyone. So, yeah, I think Courtney was definitely the biggest game player.”

Despite all the “games”, however, Courtney is the only person (other than herself) that Chloe would like to see win the $100k cash prize.

On who she’d like to win, she said: “If I didn’t know the players and I was watching it from a public point of view, I would say me or Courtney!”

Advertisement

The Circle USA season two final is available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, 5th May. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.