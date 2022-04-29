Hosted by comedian and actress Michelle Buteau, The Circle US will see a number of contestants enter The Circle apartments and log onto The Circle social media network in a bid to win around their peers – either as themselves or as someone else completely.

While we know The Circle was axed from Channel 4 last year, Netflix has come through with yet another season of the US spin-off, with the fourth series set to arrive on our screens next week.

With lots of catfishing and celebrity contestants to come, Netflix has teased that season 4 could be "the spiciest season yet" – but who will emerge as the top influencer?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Circle US season 4.

The Circle US season 4 release date

Season 4 of The Circle US arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 4th May at 8am in the UK.

The first four episodes of the series will drop on 4th May, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

Netflix will be releasing the finale episode on Wednesday 25th May.

The Circle US season 4 contestants

Yu Ling in The Circle season 4 Netflix

Starting off in The Circle apartments are seven contestants from across America:

Alyssa, 27 (from New York)

Bru, 24 (from West Hollywood)

John, 24 (from New Jersey)

Crissa, 31 (from Pennsylvania)

Yu Ling, 25 (from San Fransisco)

Parker, 21 (from Miami)

Frank, 28 (from Maryland)

While there are more players to arrive on the show, the most notable within the starting line-up are radio show host and TikTok influencer Josh 'Bru' Brubaker, who has 4.1million followers on the app, and Crissa Ace, who was the 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Circle US host

On the US version of The Circle, the show is hosted and narrated by Michelle Buteau – an American comedian.

Outside of The Circle, she has appeared in films like Marry Me, Moonshot, Happiest Season and Someone Great as well as Bless the Harts, Rick and Morty, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Russian Doll.

The Circle US season 4 trailer

Netflix released a full-length trailer for season 4 of The Circle this month, teasing all the cat-fishing, voting and social media drama to come.

Who won The Circle US season 3?

**Spoilers ahead for The Circle USA season 3!**

James Andre Jefferson Jr at The Circle season 3 reunion Netflix

The third season of The Circle made its Netflix debut in September last year, with James Andre Jefferson Jr. emerging as the champion after playing as a single version of himself.

