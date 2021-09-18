Strictly’s Dan Walker reveals surprise injury but says he’ll be ‘back at dancing next week’

Dan Walker has revealed that he was sent to A&E after sustaining his first Strictly Come Dancing injury ahead of tonight’s 2021 launch show.

The BBC Breakfast host took to Instagram on Friday to tell fans that he’d bumped his head during rehearsal and would need to rest for the next few days.

“Things I learned yesterday. One, don’t run into glass doors or get a big lump on your head,” Dan Walker said in the video.

Walker later wrote on Twitter: “Bit of head-based drama today!

“After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A&E today because I was feeling a bit wobbly.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and six ft nine Dr Erik Witt gave me a CT scan which was clear.

“No blood on the brain but I have to rest for a few days. I’ll be a bit behind but back to [dancing emoji] next week.”

He added that while he couldn’t disclose who his professional partner was, the currently unknown Strictly star “waited for hours in the car park to check I was ok”.

“Whatever happens on TV, she has a friend for life,” he said.

Walker isn’t the only Strictly contestant to injure themselves before the show has even aired – last weekend, McFly’s Tom Fletcher revealed that he’d hurt his foot just one day into filming.

“One day of @bbcstrictly filming and my foot looks like this????. Having too much fun to feel pain!,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his bandaged toe.