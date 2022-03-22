The Simpler Life exclusive clip sees volunteers experience Amish lifestyle
The brand-new series starts tonight on Channel 4.
Channel 4 is putting a group of Brits to the test in its brand-new series The Simpler Life, which starts tonight (22nd March) at 9:15pm.
In the six-part series, 24 volunteers will be cut off from their homes and the modern world, as they live together on a remote farmstead in Devon according to Amish standards.
In an exclusive first look at the series for RadioTimes.com, the participants are given the principles by which they will be living, with a definite mixed reaction. Watch the clip below.
When told that members of the community will be expected to "think first of others, even ahead of themselves", Penny appears to disagree, while her daughters Dilara and Azara are all for it.
Meanwhile, one volunteer, Fran, says that she expects to struggle with the clothing and the delegation of roles, with men and women given separate duties.
While participating in the series the volunteers will be helped along by an Amish family from Ohio, and the process will be overseen by world renowned psychologist Barry Schwartz.
In his book The Paradox of Choice, Schwartz suggests that the choices available in modern life make us feel more stressed rather than making us happier.
The Simpler Life starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday 22nd March at 9:15pm, with the second episode following on Wednesday at 9pm.
