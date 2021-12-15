Selling Tampa star reveals advice from Selling Sunset agents

Netflix has added a new real estate series to its library, this time following the fabulous ladies at Allure Realty in Selling Tampa.

The new show, which arrived on Netflix today (Wednesday 15th December), centres around the all-Black, all female agency, who are making moves in the luxury real estate market in Florida’s Tampa area.

It follows the popular Selling Sunset, which is now in its fourth season, so who better to get the inside scoop from than the Selling Sunset cast?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Colony Reeves, who is one of the top agents at Allure Realty, revealed the Selling Tampa cast met with the guys and girls at The Oppenheim Group before the series aired.

“We actually met them maybe two months ago. We all went to LA, so we met some of them,” she said.

“They were all super positive. They were very encouraging. They were actually really excited to see our show, so they were just basically saying, ‘Continue to just be ourselves and block out the negativity and focus on the positivity.’ So that’s exactly what we’re doing!”

Recalling the moment she first found out about the series, Colony continued: “We were extremely excited. You know, this is something that we couldn’t have never even imagined. It really was a blessing that kind of fell into our lives. So we were super excited.

“We were super excited to showcase Tampa, because Tampa is such a hidden gem. I’m born and raised here in Tampa. So particularly for me, it is very very special for me to be able to showcase this beautiful city and to see it be on the rise.”

Throughout the series, Colony and her bestie, Anne-Sophie, refer to themselves as the “nieces”, while calling the other ladies at AR “the aunties”.

So, what’s it like working in the all-female, competitive environment?

“It’s fun! I mean, we have a good time joking with the older ladies. We crack jokes about their fashion sense and you know it’s all love, because they have their things that they say about us as well. So, I don’t mind it.”

In terms of what each lady brings to the brokerage, she added: “I think everyone brings something special to the table in their own way. Everyone has their own way of doing things. I just kind of stay in my own lane. I focus on me and I put my clients’ needs first. And I think that that’s what makes me a great real estate agent.”

Selling Tampa is available to stream on Netflix.

