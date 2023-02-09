The South Korean gameshow sees 100 contestants, including special forces soldiers, athletes and fitness influencers, take on a series of intense challenge in a bid to be the last one standing and win 300 million Won (£199,000).

If you're missing all of the survival drama that came with 2021's Squid Game , then Netflix's new reality show Physical 100 should be added to your watchlist.

So far, we've seen the tenacious contestants go through three quests, with the number of remaining hopefuls going from 100 to just 30 in the space of six episodes.

If you need a refresher on who is still in the competition and who has been eliminated before episodes 7 and 8 arrive on Valentine's Day (romantic!), then read on for all the results of the Physical 100 quests.

Quest 0



Quest 0 wasn't technically a task, with no one being eliminated at the end of it.

The contestants were challenged with hanging from a metal frame by their arms for as long as they could, with those that last the longest winning a "privilege" in the first quest of the show.

Kim Min-cheol and Kim Kyeong-bae emerged as the champions for this task – however, it was Kim Min-cheol who hung on for the longest, winning an advantage for Quest 1.

Quest 1



The first quest of the competition paired off contestants as they went head-to-head in a fight for possession of a ball. Whoever had the ball when the time ran out was the winner, and contestants had a choice of two different arenas: an obstacle-filled playground or a sandy pool.

Contestants had a 50 per cent rate of making it through to the next round and those who were eliminated then had to smash the white moulds of their torsos with a hammer.

Winners:

Kim Min-cheol

Cha Hyun-seung

Yang Hak-seon

Shin Bo Mi-rae

Im Jeong-yun

Seol Ki-kwan

Yun Sung-bin

Jo Jin-hyeong

Park Hyung-geun

Shim Eu-ddeum

Miracle

An Da-jeong

Nippert

Park Jin-yong

Lee Jun-myeong

Song A-reum

Miho

Ma Sun-Ho

Jang Eun-sil

Kim Sang-wook

Jang Seong-min

Nam Kyung-jin

Kim Ye-hyun

Jjang Jae

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul

Woo Jin-young

Kim Da-young

Seo Ha-yan

Ovan

Jung Hae-min

Kwak Myung-sik

Tarzan

Kim Kang-min

Choo Sung-hoon

Son Hee-chan

Kim Sik

Lee Min U

Lee Guk-young

Ju Dong-jo

Bang Ji-hoon

Jeong Han-saem

Bang Seong-hyeok

Park Ji Su

Choi Sung-hyuk

Kang Han

Son Hee-dong

Seong Chi-hyun

Park Jong-hyeok

DBO

Jo Jin-hyeong

Eliminated:

Kim Ji-wook

Kim Kyung-yin

Jeon Young

Choi Hyun-mi

Ha Je-yong

Agent H

Lee Dae-won

Hong Beom-seok

Kim Chun-ri

Elaine

Kim Byeong-jin

Lee Ye-ji

Kim Kyeong-baek

YOYO

Florian Krapf

Yoo Ga-ram

Miho

Caro

Kkang Mi

BBULKUP

Park Min-ji

Park Jung-ho

Jo I Taek

Lee So-young

Jo Yeon-joo

Kim Jeong-uk

Chae Wan-ji

Lee Dah-yun

Lee Juh-yung

Jeong Bo-kyeong

Shin Se-gae

Choi In-ho

Yoon Jun-hyeop

Shin Dong-guk

Vita Mikju

Carlos

Austin Kang

Park Seon-kwan

Jeon Min-seok

Yoo Sang-hoon

Kim Gil-hwan

Kim Sung-jun

Yun Seok-hwan

Kim Eun-ji

Lee Yong Seung

Kim Sung-hun

Kim Ji-han

Kang Chun-il

Choi Kyu-tae

Choi Min-yong

Quest 2

Quest 2

The second quest of Physical 100 saw the remaining contestants be placed in teams of five and race to build a bridge. Two teams competed against each other at a time and the team that manage to fill the tube and bridge with as much sand as possible within the time limit won.

Winners:

Jang Eun-sil

Seo Ha-yan

Yang Hak-seon

Miho

Park Hyung-geun

Ma Sun-Ho

Kim Kang-min

Jeong Han-saem

Miracle

Song A-reum

Yun Sung-bin

Son Hee-dong

Cha Hyun-seung

Seol Ki-kwan

Kim Sik

Choo Sung-hoon

Shin Bo Mi-rae

Woo Jin-yong

Kim Min-cheol

Nippert

Jo Jin-hyeong

Jung Hae-min

Park Jin-yong

Cho Jung-myung

Kim Da-young

Eliminated:

Nam Kyung-jin

Park Ji Su

Son Hee-chan

Jjang Jae

Hwang Bit Yeo UI

Kim Sang-wook

Ovan

Joo Dong-jo

An Da-jeong

Bang Ji-hoon

Jang Seong-min

Kim Ye-hyun

Seong Chi-hyun

Choi Sung-hyuk

Lee Guk-young

Tarzan

Shim Eu-ddeum

DBO

Im Jeong-yun

Bang Seong-hyeok

Kwak Myung-sik

Park Jong-hyeok

Kang Han

Lee Jun-myeong

Lee Min U

Quest 2.5



This surprise quest was for the contestants who'd been eliminated in Quest 2, giving them a chance to re-enter the competition.

The eliminated entered a room where they found their torso moulds hanging from the ceiling. They were tasked with holding onto the rope to stop their torso from falling and the last five who could do it for the longest were given the chance to return to the competition.

Winners:

Seong Chi-hyun

Choi Sung-hyuk

Shim Eu-ddeum

Kim Sang-wook

Lee Jung-myeong

Quest 3



After the five eliminated contestants rejoined the competition, which now had 30 remaining survivors, the third quest was announced, with the six teams needing to merge to become three. The teams had to pick another group that they thought would help in the next challenge.

Once three teams of 10 were formed, the contestants were challenged with dragging a ship weighing 1.5 tonnes from one destination to another. The team that did it in the least amount of time won.

While we currently know that Shin Bo-mi-rae, Woo Jin-Yong, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Min-Cheol, Dustin Nippert, Jo Jin-hyeong, Jung Hae-min, Park Jin-yong, Cho Jung-myung and Kim Da-young have completed the task and therefore remain in the competition, episode 6 ended on a cliffhanger so we'll have to wait another week to find out who will be eliminated.

