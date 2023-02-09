Physical 100 winners: Quest results for Netflix series
The South Korean reality show has taken Netflix by storm – here are all the quests we've seen so far.
If you're missing all of the survival drama that came with 2021's Squid Game, then Netflix's new reality show Physical 100 should be added to your watchlist.
The South Korean gameshow sees 100 contestants, including special forces soldiers, athletes and fitness influencers, take on a series of intense challenge in a bid to be the last one standing and win 300 million Won (£199,000).
So far, we've seen the tenacious contestants go through three quests, with the number of remaining hopefuls going from 100 to just 30 in the space of six episodes.
If you need a refresher on who is still in the competition and who has been eliminated before episodes 7 and 8 arrive on Valentine's Day (romantic!), then read on for all the results of the Physical 100 quests.
Quest 0
Quest 0 wasn't technically a task, with no one being eliminated at the end of it.
The contestants were challenged with hanging from a metal frame by their arms for as long as they could, with those that last the longest winning a "privilege" in the first quest of the show.
Kim Min-cheol and Kim Kyeong-bae emerged as the champions for this task – however, it was Kim Min-cheol who hung on for the longest, winning an advantage for Quest 1.
Quest 1
The first quest of the competition paired off contestants as they went head-to-head in a fight for possession of a ball. Whoever had the ball when the time ran out was the winner, and contestants had a choice of two different arenas: an obstacle-filled playground or a sandy pool.
Contestants had a 50 per cent rate of making it through to the next round and those who were eliminated then had to smash the white moulds of their torsos with a hammer.
Winners:
- Kim Min-cheol
- Cha Hyun-seung
- Yang Hak-seon
- Shin Bo Mi-rae
- Im Jeong-yun
- Seol Ki-kwan
- Yun Sung-bin
- Jo Jin-hyeong
- Park Hyung-geun
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- Miracle
- An Da-jeong
- Nippert
- Park Jin-yong
- Lee Jun-myeong
- Song A-reum
- Miho
- Ma Sun-Ho
- Jang Eun-sil
- Kim Sang-wook
- Jang Seong-min
- Nam Kyung-jin
- Kim Ye-hyun
- Jjang Jae
- Hwang Bit Yeo Ul
- Woo Jin-young
- Kim Da-young
- Seo Ha-yan
- Ovan
- Jung Hae-min
- Kwak Myung-sik
- Tarzan
- Kim Kang-min
- Choo Sung-hoon
- Son Hee-chan
- Kim Sik
- Lee Min U
- Lee Guk-young
- Ju Dong-jo
- Bang Ji-hoon
- Jeong Han-saem
- Bang Seong-hyeok
- Park Ji Su
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Kang Han
- Son Hee-dong
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Park Jong-hyeok
- DBO
- Jo Jin-hyeong
Eliminated:
- Kim Ji-wook
- Kim Kyung-yin
- Jeon Young
- Choi Hyun-mi
- Ha Je-yong
- Agent H
- Lee Dae-won
- Hong Beom-seok
- Kim Chun-ri
- Elaine
- Kim Byeong-jin
- Lee Ye-ji
- Kim Kyeong-baek
- YOYO
- Florian Krapf
- Yoo Ga-ram
- Miho
- Caro
- Kkang Mi
- BBULKUP
- Park Min-ji
- Park Jung-ho
- Jo I Taek
- Lee So-young
- Jo Yeon-joo
- Kim Jeong-uk
- Chae Wan-ji
- Lee Dah-yun
- Lee Juh-yung
- Jeong Bo-kyeong
- Shin Se-gae
- Choi In-ho
- Yoon Jun-hyeop
- Shin Dong-guk
- Vita Mikju
- Carlos
- Austin Kang
- Park Seon-kwan
- Jeon Min-seok
- Yoo Sang-hoon
- Kim Gil-hwan
- Kim Sung-jun
- Yun Seok-hwan
- Kim Eun-ji
- Lee Yong Seung
- Kim Sung-hun
- Kim Ji-han
- Kang Chun-il
- Choi Kyu-tae
- Choi Min-yong
Quest 2
The second quest of Physical 100 saw the remaining contestants be placed in teams of five and race to build a bridge. Two teams competed against each other at a time and the team that manage to fill the tube and bridge with as much sand as possible within the time limit won.
Winners:
- Jang Eun-sil
- Seo Ha-yan
- Yang Hak-seon
- Miho
- Park Hyung-geun
- Ma Sun-Ho
- Kim Kang-min
- Jeong Han-saem
- Miracle
- Song A-reum
- Yun Sung-bin
- Son Hee-dong
- Cha Hyun-seung
- Seol Ki-kwan
- Kim Sik
- Choo Sung-hoon
- Shin Bo Mi-rae
- Woo Jin-yong
- Kim Min-cheol
- Nippert
- Jo Jin-hyeong
- Jung Hae-min
- Park Jin-yong
- Cho Jung-myung
- Kim Da-young
Eliminated:
- Nam Kyung-jin
- Park Ji Su
- Son Hee-chan
- Jjang Jae
- Hwang Bit Yeo UI
- Kim Sang-wook
- Ovan
- Joo Dong-jo
- An Da-jeong
- Bang Ji-hoon
- Jang Seong-min
- Kim Ye-hyun
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Lee Guk-young
- Tarzan
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- DBO
- Im Jeong-yun
- Bang Seong-hyeok
- Kwak Myung-sik
- Park Jong-hyeok
- Kang Han
- Lee Jun-myeong
- Lee Min U
Quest 2.5
This surprise quest was for the contestants who'd been eliminated in Quest 2, giving them a chance to re-enter the competition.
The eliminated entered a room where they found their torso moulds hanging from the ceiling. They were tasked with holding onto the rope to stop their torso from falling and the last five who could do it for the longest were given the chance to return to the competition.
Winners:
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- Kim Sang-wook
- Lee Jung-myeong
Quest 3
After the five eliminated contestants rejoined the competition, which now had 30 remaining survivors, the third quest was announced, with the six teams needing to merge to become three. The teams had to pick another group that they thought would help in the next challenge.
Once three teams of 10 were formed, the contestants were challenged with dragging a ship weighing 1.5 tonnes from one destination to another. The team that did it in the least amount of time won.
While we currently know that Shin Bo-mi-rae, Woo Jin-Yong, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Min-Cheol, Dustin Nippert, Jo Jin-hyeong, Jung Hae-min, Park Jin-yong, Cho Jung-myung and Kim Da-young have completed the task and therefore remain in the competition, episode 6 ended on a cliffhanger so we'll have to wait another week to find out who will be eliminated.
