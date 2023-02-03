Physical 100 cast: Full list of contestants
There's a lot of contestants to get your head around!
Following hot on the heels of Squid Game and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Netflix has added more original Korean content to its library with Physical: 100.
The reality show pits 100 athletes, special forces soldiers, fitness influencers and other strong contestants against each other to see who has the “most perfect physique.”
The participants are put through their paces during various gruelling challenges that test not just strength and size, but also speed, agility and mental prowess, all with the end goal of bagging the prize: 300 million won (about £199,000).
From bodybuilder An Da-jeong and volleyball player Kim Ji-han, to MMA fighter Yoo Sang-hoon and scuba diver Kim Gil-hwan, there are a lot of contestants to keep up with.
So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Physical: 100, including their professions and Instagram handles
Choo Sung-hoon
Job: MMA fighter, judoka
Instagram: @akiyamachoo
Yun Sung-bin
Job: National team skeleton racer
Instagram: @top.physical
Yang Hak-seon
Job: Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast
Instagram: @yang1yang2
Hong Beom-seok
Job: YouTuber, RoK former special forces soldier and firefighter
Jjang Jae AKA 'The eTool'
Job: YouTuber, Former UDT/SEAL
Shim Eu-ddeum
Job: YouTuber, former competitive fitness model
Instagram: @euddeume_
Kim Kang-min
Job: Bodybuilder
Instagram: @kang_min_kim
Song A-reum
Job: Bodybuilder
Instagram: @ssong_rme
Cha Hyun-seung
Job: Dancer, model
Instagram: @502bright
Lee Yong Seung
Job: Bodybuilder, YouTuber
Kim Ye-hyun
Job: Bodybuilder, former fencer
Kang Han
Job: National team bobsledder
Kim Sung-jun
Job: Fitness model
Kim Sung-hun
Job: Personal trainer, fitness model
Son Hee-dong
Job: Wrestler
Kim Ji-han
Job: Volleyball player
Yun Seok-hwan
Job: National team swimmer
YOYO
Job: Model
Nam Kyung-jin
Job: National team wrestler
Instagram: @wrestler_nam
Kwak Myung-sik
Job: CrossFitter
Carlos
Job: CrossFitter
Park Jung-ho
Job: Correctional officer
Jang Seong-min
Job: National team rugby player
Kkang Mi
Job: Sergeant first class reservist
An Da-jeong
Job: Bodybuilder
Instagram: @dajeong_ifbbpro
Son Hee-chan
Job: Ssireum wrestler
Jang Eun-sil
Job: National team wrestler
BBULKUP
Job: Food business CEO, YouTuber, former bodybuilder
Ma Sun-Ho
Job: Bodybuilder
Kang Chun-il
Job: Pilates instructor, dancer
Park Hyung-geun
Job: MMA fighter
Jo Jin-hyeong
Job: Car dealer, strongman athlete
Miracle Nelson
Job: Dancer, model, bodybuilder
Kim Ji-wook
Job: National team diver
Seong Chi-hyun
Job: Casino dealer, fitness model
Yoo Sang-hoon
Job: MMA fighter
Joo Dong-jo
Job: MMA fighter
Lee Guk-young
Job: Musical actor, dancer, bodybuilder
Cho Hyun-mi
Job: Boxer
Lee Jun-hyung
Job: Ice hockey player
Seo Ha-yan
Job: CrossFit coach
Jeong Bo-kyeong
Job: National team judoka
Choi Kyu-tae
Job: Model, dancer
Choi Min-yong
Job: Marathon runner
Dustin Nippert
Job: Baseball player
Choi In-ho
Job: Strongman athlete, personal trainer
Florian Krapf
Job: Fitness model, YouTuber, TV personality
Kim Gil-hwan
Job: Scuba diver, YouTuber
Kim Min-cheol
Job: Mountain rescue team, national team ice climber
Instagram: @kmc_1203_
Kim Byeong-jin
Job: National team taekwondo athlete
Kim Sang-wook
Job: MMA fighter
Kim Eun-ji
Job: Competitive fitness model, YouTuber
Kim Jeong-uk
Job: Fitness model, bodybuilder
Vita Mikju
Job: Pole sports athlete
Park Seon-kwan
Job: National team swimmer
Park Jong-hyeok
Job: Fitness model, coach
Park Jin-yong
Job: National team luger
Bang Seong-hyeok
Job: Personal trainer
Bang Ji-hoon
Job: Bodybuilder
Tarzan
Job: YouTuber
Seol Ki-kwan
Job: National team bodybuilder
Instagram: @kikwan_seol
Shin Dong-guk
Job: Firefighter, MMA fighter, former RoK special forces
Shin Bo Mi-rae
Job: Boxer
Shin Se-gae
Job: Stuntman
DBO
Job: Rapper
Austin Kang
Job: Chef, TV Personality
Woo Jin-yong
Job: CrossFitter, former snowboarder and coach
Yu Ga-ram
Job: Inline skater
Youn Jun-hyeoup
Job: Model
Lee Da-hyeon
Job: Ssireum wrestler
Lee Dae-won
Job: Trot singer, MMA fighter
Lee So-young
Job: Fitness model
Lee Jun-myeong
Job: Calisthenics coach
Miho
Job: Personal trainer
Elaine
Job: Actress, TV personality
Jeon Min-seok
Job: Korean coast guard
Jeong Han-saem
Job: Musical actor, model
Jung Hae-min
Job: Cyclist
Ovan
Job: Singer-songwriter
Cho Jung-myung
Job: National team luger
Chae Wan-ki
Job: Jiu-Jitsu athlete
Ha Je-yong
Job: Powerlifting athlete, former arm wrestler
Hwang Bit Yeo Ul
Job: CrossFitter
Kim Kyeong-baek
Job: Former UDT drill instructor
Kim Da-young
Job: Stuntwoman
Kim Sik
Job: National team skeleton coach, former bobsledder
Lee Min U
Job: Chef
Lee Ye-ji
Job: MMA fighter
Im Jeong-yun
Job: College student, fitness model
Jo Yeon-joo
Job: Cheerleader
Jo I Taek
Job: Actor
Choi Sung-hyuk
Job: Pole sports athlete
Ko Da-young
Job: Pilates instructor
Park Ji Su
Job: Bodybuilder, national team rugby player
Which Physical 100 contestants have been eliminated?
Hwang Ji-Hun, AKA 'Agent H'
Job: YouTuber, former UDT/SEAL
Caro
Job: CrossFitter/YouTuber
Jeon Young
Job: Movie choreographer
Kim Chun-ri
Job: Bodybuilder
Instagram: @chunri.kim
Kim Kyung-jin
Job: Farmer, YouTuber
Instagram: @momjjangnongbu
Park Min-ji
Job: Wrestler
