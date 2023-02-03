The reality show pits 100 athletes, special forces soldiers, fitness influencers and other strong contestants against each other to see who has the “most perfect physique.”

Following hot on the heels of Squid Game and Extraordinary Attorney Woo , Netflix has added more original Korean content to its library with Physical: 100.

The participants are put through their paces during various gruelling challenges that test not just strength and size, but also speed, agility and mental prowess, all with the end goal of bagging the prize: 300 million won (about £199,000).

From bodybuilder An Da-jeong and volleyball player Kim Ji-han, to MMA fighter Yoo Sang-hoon and scuba diver Kim Gil-hwan, there are a lot of contestants to keep up with.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Physical: 100, including their professions and Instagram handles

Physical 100 cast: Full list of contestants

Physical: 100. Netflix

Choo Sung-hoon

Job: MMA fighter, judoka

Instagram: @akiyamachoo

Yun Sung-bin

Job: National team skeleton racer

Instagram: @top.physical

Yang Hak-seon

Job: Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast

Instagram: @yang1yang2

Hong Beom-seok

Job: YouTuber, RoK former special forces soldier and firefighter

Jjang Jae AKA 'The eTool'

Job: YouTuber, Former UDT/SEAL

Shim Eu-ddeum

Job: YouTuber, former competitive fitness model

Instagram: @euddeume_

Kim Kang-min

Job: Bodybuilder

Instagram: @kang_min_kim

Song A-reum

Job: Bodybuilder

Instagram: @ssong_rme

Cha Hyun-seung

Job: Dancer, model

Instagram: @502bright

Lee Yong Seung

Job: Bodybuilder, YouTuber

Kim Ye-hyun

Job: Bodybuilder, former fencer

Kang Han

Job: National team bobsledder

Kim Sung-jun

Job: Fitness model

Kim Sung-hun

Job: Personal trainer, fitness model

Son Hee-dong

Job: Wrestler

Kim Ji-han

Job: Volleyball player

Yun Seok-hwan

Job: National team swimmer

YOYO

Job: Model

Nam Kyung-jin

Job: National team wrestler

Instagram: @wrestler_nam

Kwak Myung-sik

Job: CrossFitter

Carlos

Job: CrossFitter

Park Jung-ho

Job: Correctional officer

Jang Seong-min

Job: National team rugby player

Kkang Mi

Job: Sergeant first class reservist

An Da-jeong

Job: Bodybuilder

Instagram: @dajeong_ifbbpro

Son Hee-chan

Job: Ssireum wrestler

Jang Eun-sil

Job: National team wrestler

BBULKUP

Job: Food business CEO, YouTuber, former bodybuilder

Ma Sun-Ho

Job: Bodybuilder

Kang Chun-il

Job: Pilates instructor, dancer

Park Hyung-geun

Job: MMA fighter

Jo Jin-hyeong

Job: Car dealer, strongman athlete

Miracle Nelson

Job: Dancer, model, bodybuilder

Kim Ji-wook

Job: National team diver

Seong Chi-hyun

Job: Casino dealer, fitness model

Yoo Sang-hoon

Job: MMA fighter

Joo Dong-jo

Job: MMA fighter

Lee Guk-young

Job: Musical actor, dancer, bodybuilder

Cho Hyun-mi

Job: Boxer

Lee Jun-hyung

Job: Ice hockey player

Seo Ha-yan

Job: CrossFit coach

Jeong Bo-kyeong

Job: National team judoka

Choi Kyu-tae

Job: Model, dancer

Choi Min-yong

Job: Marathon runner

Dustin Nippert

Job: Baseball player

Choi In-ho

Job: Strongman athlete, personal trainer

Florian Krapf

Job: Fitness model, YouTuber, TV personality

Kim Gil-hwan

Job: Scuba diver, YouTuber

Kim Min-cheol

Job: Mountain rescue team, national team ice climber

Instagram: @kmc_1203_

Kim Byeong-jin

Job: National team taekwondo athlete

Kim Sang-wook

Job: MMA fighter

Kim Eun-ji

Job: Competitive fitness model, YouTuber

Kim Jeong-uk

Job: Fitness model, bodybuilder

Vita Mikju

Job: Pole sports athlete

Park Seon-kwan

Job: National team swimmer

Park Jong-hyeok

Job: Fitness model, coach

Park Jin-yong

Job: National team luger

Bang Seong-hyeok

Job: Personal trainer

Bang Ji-hoon

Job: Bodybuilder

Tarzan

Job: YouTuber

Seol Ki-kwan

Job: National team bodybuilder

Instagram: @kikwan_seol

Shin Dong-guk

Job: Firefighter, MMA fighter, former RoK special forces

Shin Bo Mi-rae

Job: Boxer

Shin Se-gae

Job: Stuntman

DBO

Job: Rapper

Austin Kang

Job: Chef, TV Personality

Woo Jin-yong

Job: CrossFitter, former snowboarder and coach

Yu Ga-ram

Job: Inline skater

Youn Jun-hyeoup

Job: Model

Lee Da-hyeon

Job: Ssireum wrestler

Lee Dae-won

Job: Trot singer, MMA fighter

Lee So-young

Job: Fitness model

Lee Jun-myeong

Job: Calisthenics coach

Miho

Job: Personal trainer

Elaine

Job: Actress, TV personality

Jeon Min-seok

Job: Korean coast guard

Jeong Han-saem

Job: Musical actor, model

Jung Hae-min

Job: Cyclist

Ovan

Job: Singer-songwriter

Cho Jung-myung

Job: National team luger

Chae Wan-ki

Job: Jiu-Jitsu athlete

Ha Je-yong

Job: Powerlifting athlete, former arm wrestler

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul

Job: CrossFitter

Kim Kyeong-baek

Job: Former UDT drill instructor

Kim Da-young

Job: Stuntwoman

Kim Sik

Job: National team skeleton coach, former bobsledder

Lee Min U

Job: Chef

Lee Ye-ji

Job: MMA fighter

Im Jeong-yun

Job: College student, fitness model

Jo Yeon-joo

Job: Cheerleader

Jo I Taek

Job: Actor

Choi Sung-hyuk

Job: Pole sports athlete

Ko Da-young

Job: Pilates instructor

Park Ji Su

Job: Bodybuilder, national team rugby player

Which Physical 100 contestants have been eliminated?

Hwang Ji-Hun, AKA 'Agent H'

Job: YouTuber, former UDT/SEAL

Caro

Job: CrossFitter/YouTuber

Jeon Young

Job: Movie choreographer

Kim Chun-ri

Job: Bodybuilder

Instagram: @chunri.kim

Kim Kyung-jin

Job: Farmer, YouTuber

Instagram: @momjjangnongbu

Park Min-ji

Job: Wrestler

Physical: 100 is available to watch on Netflix now.

Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.