The South Korean reality series saw 100 competitors battle it out through a series of gruelling tasks - from boxing each other to hanging from a suspended bar for as long as possible - in a bid to be crowned the winner and walk away with the huge cash prize.

In January, we were hooked to our screens when Physical 100 dropped on Netflix .

And after breaking records - with the series becoming the first unscripted show to top Netflix’s weekly ranking for non-English TV programs - the programme has been renewed for a second series by the subscription service!

But just when can we expect to see it, and who will be taking on the tasks? Read on to find out everything we know so far…

Physical 100 Netflix

While it’s not yet confirmed when we’ll see Physical 100 back on our screens, showrunners have hinted that the new series will be bigger and better than before - including the expansion of the set, which was the size of two soccer fields in the first season.

“We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” series director Jang Ho-gi told Deadline. “We decided to retain the essence of the show—finding the perfect physique—while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

He added: “I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that’s got everything taken up a notch for our global fans.”

What is Physical 100?

Bursting onto our screens earlier this year, Physical 100 is a South Korean reality series, where 100 contestants compete against each other to win a cash prize of ₩300 million (which converts to almost £200,000).

Among the cast were Olympians, professional fighters, bodybuilders and former soldiers, who were put through a series of quests to challenge their strength, endurance, agility, balance and willpower. Those who failed to complete the tasks were eliminated at the end of each round, until there was one winner.

More like this

The show has often been compared to the hit Netflix drama series, Squid Game.

Physical 100 Netflix

Physical 100 season 2 cast?

There have sadly been no cast announcements yet for season 2 of Physical 100, but we’ll update this section as soon as we find out more information.

What is guaranteed, though, is that the contestants will be some of the most physically fit people on the planet.

A handful of contestants from the last series were: Yun Sung-bin, a skeleton racer and 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist; Kim Kyung-baek, a Korean Navy UDT/SEAL instructor; Jo Jin-hyeong, a strongman and car dealer; Choo Sung-hoon, a former judoka and MMA fighter and television personality, and rugby player Jang Seong-min.

Who won Physical 100 season 1?

While all the competitors in season 1 were amazing, it was Woo Jin-yong who triumphed in the end and won the series.

The CrossFit and snowboard athlete beat all 100 competitors, including runner-up Jung Hae-min, who lost at the final hurdle.

Is there a trailer for Physical 100 season 2?

The trailer for series 2 of Physical 100 is yet to be released - but we'll update this page as soon as we feast our eyes on it, so be sure to check back here!

Physical 100 season 2 will air on Netflix. Season 1 is available to stream now.

