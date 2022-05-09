Who is Phoenix Brown? Meet The Games 2022 contestant

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff , The Games 2022 will see 12 celebrity contestants being pushed out of their comfort zones as they take part in a range of athletic, gymnastic, swimming and cycling events live on ITV across the week, with one man and one woman emerging as this year's champions.

ITV’s upcoming sports show, The Games, will follow several celebrities taking on a wide range of sports as they battle it out to reach the top of the metals table.

From actors and dancers, to reality stars and journalists, there's a broad range of celebrities taking part in this year's The Games.

ITV has invited the likes of Love Island's Wes Nelson, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini to compete.

Influencer and model Phoenix Gulzar-Brown has also been announced as part of The Games 2022 line-up.

But what are her skillsets and how is she likely to fare in the competition? Here's all you need to know about her, ahead of The Games 2022.

Who is Phoenix Brown?

The Games 2022 contestant Phoenix Gulzar-Brown Nicky Johnston/ ITV

Instagram: @phoenixisphoenix

YouTube: Phoenix Brown

The Games 2022 contestant Phoenix Gulzar-Brown is the daughter of Melanie Brown, aka Sporty Spice, and her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar.

The Spice Girls singer’s eldest child is an influencer and model. She made her modelling debut in a new campaign for George at Asda back in March 2021.

Of course, she’ll need to use an entirely different set of skills when it comes to The Games 2022, but we have no doubts that she'll rise to the challenge!

When does The Games 2022 start?

Chris Kamara with fellow hosts Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby and Alex Scott ITV

The Games 2022 is set to kick off on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.

The series, which is recorded live, will air nightly across the week until Friday 13th May, with one man and one woman emerging as this year’s victors.

We can't wait!