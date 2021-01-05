Mel B reveals Spice Girls’ reaction following her Masked Singer unveiling and whether the other girls would sign up

Spice Girls star Mel B has revealed how her fellow bandmates reacted after discovering she was the famous face behind Seahorse on The Masked Singer UK.

Mel B became the second celebrity to leave season two of the ITV competition on Saturday, after performing Kylie Minogue’s La La La whilst disguised as a neon seahorse.

When asked whether any of her fellow Spice Girls had been in touch over the weekend, Mel B told RadioTimes.com and other press outlets: “Yeah, I got so many text messages going, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it was you!’

“I came to London a few times to rehearse to do the whole song and costume fitting and stuff and I would say to the girls, ‘I’m in London’ and then I’d have to remind myself: ‘S**t – I can’t tell them why I’m in London!'”

Mel added that when her bandmates asked to meet up, she’d make excuses about rushing back to her Leeds home to see her children.

“They’re like, ‘You’re just in and out [of London] in a day?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sorry!’ But now they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s why you came down to London then.'”

“I don’t think any of them thought that I could keep a secret, even though I’m very good at keeping secrets and I succeeded with this one.”

Mel Brown – also known as Scary Spice – formed The Spice Girls alongside Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham back in 1994 and released multiple hit singles with Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and 2 Become 1.

When asked whether any of her bandmates would take part on The Masked Singer, she said she didn’t think any of them “would be brave enough”.

“I mean, I’m surprised none of them have been asked to do it before, maybe they have,” she said. “But no, I think I’m the only one that would be up for it.”

“When you think about it, it’s such a crazy, wacky show, who would be up for it unless they’ve got a massive, ridiculous sense of humour and they can keep a secret? Because you literally can’t tell anybody.”

There are 10 celebrities remaining in The Masked Singer contestants line-up remaining in the competition following the departure of Mel B and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who was revealed to be Alien in the series’ first episode.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday nights.