Afters weeks of training, the celebrity line-up will be competing in a range of athletic, gymnastic, swimming and cycling events live on ITV from Monday to Friday, with the show's hosts providing commentary from the stadium.

ITV's reboot of The Games kicks off next week, with 12 celebrities lacing up their trainers in preparation for a week of intense sporting activity.

But who will be presenting The Games 2022? Here's everything we know so far about the show's hosts.

Holly Willoughby

ITV

TV presenter Holly Willoughby will be fronting The Games alongside Freddie Flintoff, with the This Morning star joining the hosting team of yet another ITV show.

The 41-year-old is best known for presenting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield as well as Dancing on Ice. More recently, she began hosting Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

She used to be a team captain on Celebrity Juice and the host of Surprise Surprise, The Xtra Factor, Text Santa, The Voice UK and for one series, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

Freddie Flintoff

ITV

Former cricketer and TV star Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff will be joining Holly Willoughby as a co-host of The Games.

The 44-year-old began playing cricket for England before retiring in 2009 and trying out professional boxing in 2012. He has since moved into the media, becoming a team captain for Sky's A League of Their Own and hosting Top Gear.

He won the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2015 and has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Loose Women, Australian Ninja Warrior, Good Morning Britain and DNA Journey.

Chris Kamara

ITV

Sports presenter and former footballer Chris Kamara will be providing live commentary across the week for The Games.

The 64-year-old began playing professional football for Portsmouth in 1974 and played for the likes of Stoke City, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City before moving into a managing role at Bradford City in 1995.

Since leaving football, Kamara has presented sporting coverage for Sky Sports and hosted shows like Ninja Warrior UK, Give a Pet a Home, Soccer Aid and appeared in Ted Lasso, Emmerdale and Code 404.

Kamara announced in March that he had been diagnosed with an apraxia of speech and said that while he offered to leave The Games, ITV insisted that he stay.

Alex Scott

ITV

Sports presenter and former footballer Alex Scott will be reporting from the trackside throughout The Games 2022.

The 37-year-old started playing professionally for Arsenal in 1992, before joining the England team in 2004 and representing Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

After retiring from football in 2018, Scott began a career in TV, appearing on Soccer AM, BBC Sport, BT Sport and Sky Sports, before co-hosting Match of the Day Kickabout, The One Show, Football Focus and the 2020 Olympic Games.

She has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are and Mission Survive.

The Games starts on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.