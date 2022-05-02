Chris Kamara offered to quit The Games after apraxia diagnosis – ITV said no

The former footballer and sports presenter announced his diagnosis in a tweet in March, saying he had developed an apraxia of speech and had been "working to get [his] speech back to normal".

Chris Kamara has revealed that he offered to step down from his hosting role on The Games following his apraxia diagnosis, but that ITV said declined.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of The Games – which has been revived by ITV after 16 years – Kamara spoke about how his recent health issues would affect his commentating job on the show.

Chris Kamara with fellow hosts Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby and Alex Scott ITV

"I'd just like to say thanks to ITV and to everyone who has been so supportive. They've been incredible, really. I had under-active thyroid, and now I've got apraxia of speech. Thankfully, I'm on the mend.

"I did offer to quit, which would have been good news, but ITV wouldn't have it any way shape or form. [They said:] 'You're staying, you're part of the team.' And I'd like to thank them for that."

He added that fellow sports presenter Simon Brotherton would be working alongside him in the commentary box throughout the series.

"Simon and I know each other from a long time [back]. We did 5 Live back in 1998 together when I first started broadcasting, so I know Simon and I know how brilliant he is. But I'm on the mend, which is the great thing.

"So many people came forward when I actually came out with the news that I was struggling and they said 'Look, you can get better.' I've had professors, people getting involved with me, and I'm on the mend. Hopefully in two weeks time, I'll be even better and back to my old self."

The Games, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff with commentary from Kamara and trackside reporting by Alex Scott, will see 12 celebrities take part in a range of sporting challenges over a week of live shows.

The Games starts on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.