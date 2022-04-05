From This Morning's Alison Hammond and Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway, to comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, some of TV's biggest stars are heading on a genealogical adventure into their family history.

The third season of DNA Journey arrives this week, with the ITV docuseries diving into the ancestral history of a brand new line-up of celebs.

Episode 1 sees The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace set off on a road trip across the UK and Jamaica to explore the lives of the relatives who came before them.

Here's everything you need to know about DNA Journey 2022 and the latest news around the ITV show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DNA Journey 2022 release date

The third season of DNA Journey returns to ITV tonight (Tuesday 5th April) at 9pm.

The first three episodes of the upcoming season will air across April, while four more are set to air on ITV later in the autumn.

DNA Journey 2022 celebrity line-up

ITV

ITV's DNA Journey is returning with a stellar line-up for its third season with the following celebrities diving into their ancestral history:

Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace

Dame Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb

Joel Dommett and Tom Allen

Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway

The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace will be reuniting for DNA Journey's first episode, followed by Coronation Street co-stars Dame Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska as well as Dancing on Ice judges and Olympic ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Later on in the year, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be looking into their family connections, as well as Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, The Comedy Bus stars Joel Dommett and Tom Allen and daytime TV hosts Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

What happens in DNA Journey 2022?

The upcoming season of DNA Journey will see seven new pairs of celebrities head off on the ultimate road trip to delve into their family histories through the use of cutting-edge DNA technology and genealogy.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: "DNA Journey is an enthralling combination of heart-warming, emotional and high octane all at the same time, and it’s great to welcome some of TV’s favourite faces onto the show to delve deeper into their family histories and secrets."

In the first episode of DNA Journey, The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace will be heading on a road trip across the UK and Jamaica to uncover their genealogical history, with Hegerty discovering her impressive ancestry while Wallace tracks his relatives back to the early 1700s.

DNA Journey 2022 trailer

ITV has released a trailer for DNA Journey, and it promises lots of emotional discoveries. Watch the teaser, as shared by Anne Hegerty, below.

Advertisement

DNA Journey 2022 airs on Tuesday 5th April at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.