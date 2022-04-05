Hof has gained some notoriety for his seemingly death-defying acts, being nicknamed The Iceman for feats such as running a half marathon in the Arctic Circle barefoot and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in just shorts and shoes.

Eight celebrities have chosen to take on jaw-dropping challenges in sub-zero temperatures, under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

He’s taking a star-studded group to a tented village in icy Northern Italy, where they will live together and tackle his tests of their mental strength.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who is described as a “Wim Hof superfan”, is presenting the six-part series opposite comedian Lee Mack.

Read on for everything you need to know about BBC One’s Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof release date

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof premieres on Tuesday 12th April 2022 at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes airing weekly on the broadcaster. The programme will also be available to watch anytime on BBC iPlayer.

It will be accompanied by a sister show on BBC Three, titled Munya and Filly Get Chilly, which follows social media stars Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly as they take on the terrifying challenges from the tented village.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof line-up: Every celebrity taking part

The BBC has assembled a line-up of particularly daring celebrities for this extreme reality series, which is hoped to teach them the benefits of cold-water therapy and expand what they thought they were capable of.

The participants include musical theatre star Alfie Boe, singer-songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes, Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell, and BBC sports presenter Gabby Logan.

Joining them for the epic adventure is Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, former footballer Patrice Evra, rapper and mental health activist Professor Green and EastEnders alum Tamzin Outhwaite.

What is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof about?

Wim Hof is an extreme athlete who has made a name for himself on astonishing feats of endurance, such as submerging himself in ice for almost two hours and running a half-marathon bare-foot across the Arctic Circle.

It's no surprise that many have become fascinated with how he has trained his mind and body to tolerate such incredible strain, with eight celebrities now preparing to put themselves under similar pressure under his guidance.

Each week they will be set daunting challenges to complete, which will become even more daring as the series progresses and – if successful – will demonstrate the benefits of cold-water therapy and the vast potential of the human mind.

Their time in the tented village will be chronicled over six hour-long episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with BBC Studios also distributing the show internationally.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof trailer

The BBC revealed a first look at Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof in March 2022, offering a sneak peek at some of the shiver-inducing challenges the celebrities will be faced with on the show. Watch below:

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof premieres at 9pm on Tuesday 12th April 2022 on BBC One.

