Hosted by Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby, the reality show follows the likes of Dianne Buswell, Gabby Logan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra and other stars as they take part in several tasks in sub-zero temperatures with the guidance of extreme athlete and motivational speaker Wim Hof .

Brand new BBC One show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof begins on Tuesday as eight celebrities are put through their paces with a series of chilly challenges.

Filmed over the course of a few weeks, the six-part series will see the celebs push their minds and bodies to the limit – but where is Freeze the Fear filmed? Here's everything you need to know about the show's setting.

Where is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof filmed?

BBC One's Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof is filmed in Northern Italy, with the celebrity line-up taking part in challenges in the Italian mountains.

Speaking about the show's location, Hof said: "It was a beautiful setting in the middle of the mountains in Italy, with the snow, valleys and frozen waterfalls, but I want people to know that the dramatic challenges on screen also relate to people sitting in their living rooms and the challenges we all face in our daily lives."

The series will follow eight celebrities as they spend several weeks together in the icy Italian location, pushing their minds and bodies to the limit with a series of daunting cold challenges.

As for the contestants' sleeping arrangements, the stars of Freeze the Fear stayed in a tented village during their time on the show, with Dianne Buswell saying: "We all had to sleep in a giant tent. One night, none of us could get to sleep and I suddenly thought I heard a snake. In fact it was just the hose hissing!"

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof premieres at 9pm on Tuesday 12th April 2022 on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

