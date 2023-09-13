Where is the My Mum, Your Dad house? Filming location of ITV dating show
My Mum, Your Dad is filmed in a beautiful countryside manor reported to be worth £8 million.
If you're anything like us, by now you're probably well into Davina McCall's new dating show My Mum, Your Dad.
The brand new show kicked off on Monday 11th September, with viewers being introduced to the cast of mums and dads all looking for a second chance at love, as well as their children, who were left to spy on them from a secret location known as the bunker.
They were then joined by newbies Janey, 47, and her son Will, 19, and will get to meet another single dad, former basketball player Martin H, 56, along with his daughter Jessica, 23 on Wednesday's episode.
The 10 episode-long series will air across two weeks on ITV1. During this time, the parents will live in a countryside manor, which is the perfect backdrop to help with forming romantic connections.
So, where exactly is it?
Read on for everything you need to know about the filming location for My Mum, Your Dad.
Where is the My Mum, Your Dad house?
My Mum, Your Dad was filmed earlier this year at a countryside manor in Midhurst, West Sussex.
The mansion is reportedly worth a whopping £8 million and features 45 acres of land, two swimming pools, a gym and sauna.
The house also has a tennis court, spa, hot tub and the most beautiful countryside views.
Davina McCall previously described the house as "the most romantic countryside location".
Though the exact location hasn't been confirmed by ITV, the luxury mansion looks a lot like Viola House, a property located in the same area. The house is believed to date back to the 18th century, and has 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
When is My Mum, Your Dad on?
The show airs on weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.
As season 1 started on Monday 11th September, the show will come to an end on Friday 23rd September, with viewers finding whether any of the parents managed to find love.
My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.
