They were then joined by newbies Janey, 47, and her son Will, 19, and will get to meet another single dad, former basketball player Martin H, 56, along with his daughter Jessica, 23 on Wednesday's episode.

The 10 episode-long series will air across two weeks on ITV1. During this time, the parents will live in a countryside manor, which is the perfect backdrop to help with forming romantic connections.

So, where exactly is it?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming location for My Mum, Your Dad.

Where is the My Mum, Your Dad house?

My Mum, Your Dad was filmed earlier this year at a countryside manor in Midhurst, West Sussex.

The mansion is reportedly worth a whopping £8 million and features 45 acres of land, two swimming pools, a gym and sauna.

The My Mum, Your Dad house. ITV

The house also has a tennis court, spa, hot tub and the most beautiful countryside views.

Davina McCall previously described the house as "the most romantic countryside location".

Though the exact location hasn't been confirmed by ITV, the luxury mansion looks a lot like Viola House, a property located in the same area. The house is believed to date back to the 18th century, and has 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

When is My Mum, Your Dad on?

The show airs on weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

As season 1 started on Monday 11th September, the show will come to an end on Friday 23rd September, with viewers finding whether any of the parents managed to find love.

My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

