When the the Made in Chelsea cast headed to Corsica, it was revealed that co-stars Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers had feelings for one another, but they had shared a kissed just a few days before Sam split from his long-term girlfriend Inga Valentiner.

It comes as no surprise there was a lot of drama that unfolded once they returned to Chelsea and it seems to have followed them all Down Under.

In an exclusive first look (above) shared with RadioTimes.com, Sam tells friends Ruby Adler and Liv Bentley that he thought the and Yas were going to be exclusive but things didn't go to plan.

Speaking to Ruby and Liv, Sam told Liv that it looks as though she's had a glow up, to which she replied: "Bit of a glow up? It's because we're all single."

Sam opened up to the pair about his and Yas's relationship status and it's just as confusing as it was when they were back in Chelsea.

"I thought we were going to be exclusive. I'm ready for a relationship, [but] when I'm sitting with her she's messaging her ex," he explained.

When asked what the messages were, Sam said that he didn't know but it didn't matter.

He added: "Also it wasn't just messages, it was phone calls as well. The way I see it, if I was doing that she would have my f***ing head."

"She would," Ruby agreed.

Sam continued: "Also [we've] been bickering the whole time. I like a little bicker but the whole duration of the flight, it's a lot."

When asked what it is he wants, Sam evaded the answer and said that while in Sydney he's there "for the best time".

While it isn't 100 per cent clear if Sam and Yas are still together, Sam recently shared a loved up photo of the pair on his Instagram, suggesting the trip to Sydney could've ironed out their relationship issues.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney begins on Monday 18th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

