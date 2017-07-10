Love Island is having something of a Groundhog Day. Fans are going wild for Jamilla and it's like we woke up two weeks ago.

Advertisement

However, this is a new and improved Jamilla 2.0 starring Camilla and Jamie. After going on a couple of dates together and Jamie choosing to recouple with Cam, the pair finally shared a kiss after a LOT of batting of eyelashes and awkward looks from Camilla. And fans went WILD.