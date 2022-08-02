Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide share message for fans

Whilst last night was hectic for the reality champions, the Italian Stallion and his Turkish Delight had a chance to thank the viewers in a video shared to the Love Island Twitter page.

After 57 episodes of heads turning, sparks flying and fire side chats, Love Island crowned its 2022 winners last night – with fan favourites Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu taking home that £50,000 prize!

"Thank you everyone for voting us and thank you for making us who we are," Ekin-Su said whilst hugging Davide, who added: "I didn't expect it. I still don't believe it. We're all four great couples, but yeah, thank you for everyone."

"I can't believe it, I think everyone's winners in here and I just feel really lucky to be here," Ekin-Su said. "Thank you for everyone! Literally, for going on our journey with us, it means so much. So much!"

Davide ended the message with a little bit of Italian, saying: "Grazie a tutti for voting us!" before Ekin-Su added: "We love you! Ti amo!"

Ekin-Su and Davide coupled up in the first week of the competition and whilst it hasn't been straight forward for the pairing, after Ekin-Su's head was turned by Jay Younger and Davide shared a kiss with Molly in Casa Amor, they soon reunited and now they're stronger than ever.

Last night's final saw Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri join Ekin-Su and Davide for one last time on the villa patio as host Laura Whitmore ran the couples through their Love Island highlights, and revealed that the 'split or steal' twist had been scrapped.

While Andrew and Tasha placed fourth in the competition and Dami and Indiyah came in third, it was Luca and Gemma who were runners up this year.

Love Island 2022 continues is available to stream on ITV Hub and Britbox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.