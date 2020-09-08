With surprises and even a Casa Amor twist promised in the series, we can't wait to see how this one unfolds.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island USA season two.

How to watch Love Island USA season two

You can keep up to date with Love Island USA season two on ITV2, every night at 9pm.

But be careful, as a quick foray on the internet will provide you with epic spoilers as the series is currently being filmed in America.

At the moment, we're two weeks behind the US so if you want to avoid spoilers, be careful where you look!

Who are the Love Island USA season two contestants?

This year, 11 sexy singletons have entered the Love Island USA villa.

So far, the list is as follows (this will change as we get dumpings and bombshells):

Cely Vazquez - joined Day 1

Carrington Rodriquez - joined Day 1

Connor Trott - joined Day 1

Johnny Middlebrooks - joined Day 1

Justine Ndiba - joined Day 1

Mackenzie Dipman - joined Day 1

Moira Tumas - joined Day 1

Tre Forte - joined Day 1

James McCool - joined Day 1

Jeremiah White - joined Day 1

Kaitlynn Anderson - joined Day 1

Kierstan Saulter - joined Day 2

Rachel Lundell - joined Day 2

Who is the host of Love Island USA season two?

Arielle Vandenberg presents Love Island USA. The 33-year-old is an American actress and model but she's best known for her Love Island gig. She started her career in 2006 with a role in CSI and CSI: Miami, before moving on to comedy-drama Greek.

Fans of Arctic Monkeys might recall her face from somewhere, too - she was in the music video for R U Mine? when she was dating frontman Alex Turner.

Where is Love Island USA season two filmed?

Love Island USA season two is filmed in Las Vegas, at the top of Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

The 25,000 sq.ft. rooftop villa is usually home to Drai's Beach Club and nightclub which is often home to the likes of Migos, Ty Dollar $ign and Snoop Dogg.

Production designer Richard Jensen turned the Love Island USA filming location into a plus villa complete with pool, secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a gym, a huge bedroom, a kitchen and of course, a firepit.

What do the Love Island USA season two winners get?

The Love Island USA prize is certainly a lucrative one - $100,000 goes to the winning couple, but as with the UK version, there's a catch.

As normal, the winning couple must decide to split or steal the jackpot. in the final show. Surely they won't... will they?

Love Island USA airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.