Who is the host of Love Island: USA? Meet Arielle Vandenberg

If you’ve been missing the sun-soaked singles of Love Island this summer, you’re in luck – the ITV show’s American cousin is coming to the UK next week to fill all your dating drama needs.

Taking place in Las Vegas due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s Love Island USA contestants will be living in a bubble at the top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

While we’ll be getting to know this year’s cast throughout the series on ITV2, who is Love Island USA‘s presenter? Here’s everything you need to know about Arielle Vandenberg.

Who is Arielle Vandenberg?

Arielle Vandenberg is an American actress and model, best known for presenting CBS’ Love Island USA.

The 33-year-old started her showbiz career in 2006, taking guest acting roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami and comedy-drama Greek.

She has since appeared on a number of US sitcoms and started branching out into presenting and broadcasting, appearing at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and @midnight with Chris Hardwick.

Vandenberg also gained a big following on Twitter’s video service Vine before it was shut down in 2017 and appeared in the Arctic Monkeys’ music video for R U Mine? whilst dating frontman Alex Turner between 2011 and 2014.

Vandenberg is now engaged to fellow Vine star and comedian Matt Cutshall.

Where have I seen Arielle before?

Vandenberg has played small roles in sitcoms such as How I Met Your Mother, Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and For Better or Worse, as well as films like Epic Movie, The Ugly Truth, Nerve starring Emma Roberts and 2018 romantic comedy Dog Days.

She began presenting at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and has since appeared on Hollywood Today Live, Good Mythical Morning, Inside Edition, The Talk and Lights Out with David Spade.

How long has Arielle been the presenter of Love Island USA?

Vandenberg has presented Love Island USA since its first season, which aired in July 2019.

She is joined on the show by narrator Matthew Hoffman, a presenter who has appeared on The Fran Drescher Show, Hollyscoop and That Morning Show.

Love Island USA season 2 starts on ITV2 on September 7th. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.