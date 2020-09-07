Speaking of the differences between the two shows, Vandenberg said: "Maybe just like some lingo differences? 'Can I pull him for a chat'?"

However, the presenter admitted she's actually heard Love Island USA contestants using similar lines in the new series.

She continued: "But you know what's crazy is we're saying that on ours. And it's so funny to me because when I was watching the first season, we weren't saying that stuff or if you say, 'Who do you fancy?' That was something I said last year just because I was like that's part of the show. It's the lingo. So, I feel like it's maybe some of those things are different which is funny that we actually took those too."

More like this

Over the years, we've watched many bromances blossom on UK version of Love Island, for example with series three's Chris and Kem who went to film their own spin-off show, You Vs. Chris & Kem.

And Vandenberg says the US version is seeing lots of their own budding bromances.

"I am all about the bromances," she said. " I know these guys– you know what's so special about it is when do men get to share their feelings with other men on the first day of meeting them? And this show forces them to connect on a level that they probably have never connected with unless it's like with their family or childhood best friend and that goes for everyone."

She added: "That would just be so interesting, watching them do that, you're like 'oh wow, you're really open to sharing' and it's just really beautiful and so these relationships in the guys that come out of it are so sweet, I love it."

Love Island series 6 boys heading to Casa Amor ITV

Another thing which will be familiar to UK viewers is the introduction of Casa Amor - which sees the main boys and girls split for a few days, as one group goes off to a secret villa and new boys and girls visit.

Last year, Love Island USA didn't include this twist, but it's all a go for series two. And Vandenberg is here for the drama it's known for causing!

When asked what she was looking forward to this series, the presenter gushed: "We have Casa Amor too now. So that is actually what I'm really looking forward to. That is going to bring lots of tension. That's my answer, Casa Amor because we didn't have that last season."

We're not sure the contestants will share this same feeling, but we're with you, Arielle, we can't wait, either!

Advertisement

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 on Monday 7th September at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.