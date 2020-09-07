While there are of course many few similarities between the American edition of the show and the version we're more familiar with there are also some differences.

And one questions fans are likely to have relates to the prize on offer for the winning couple - is it the same as the UK prize?

Read on for everything you need to know.

What do the Love Island USA contestants win?

The winning couple in Love Island USA contestants get $100,000 to share between them - which equates to roughly £76,000 at the current exchange rate.

This makes the US version a good bit more lucrative than the UK show, with only £50,000 on offer for the winners here.

However there is a catch: as with the UK version, the winning couple have to make the decision whether or not to share the pot.

Of course it's unlikely that having survived the competition all the way to its climax the winning couple would turn on each other and decide not to share it.

And indeed in last year's first season of Love Island USA, the winning couple Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabell didn't hesitate before deciding to split the money.

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 on Monday 7th September at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.