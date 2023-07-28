Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble then headed out a Barbie-themed date, while Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas enjoyed a candlelit dinner.

Despite the dates all going well, things took a bad turn for Ella B and Mitch, after she learned that he'd called her "fake".

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night?

Don't fret! We have a video recap above as well as a full breakdown below.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 53 recap

The islanders were woken up in the early hours of the morning, as Ella B and Mitch received a text telling them to head out on their date.

The duo went off to get ready and left the villa. They arrived at a romantic location with musician and cellist Hauser delivering a magical performance for the couple.

“I’m very happy with how we are right now and this is exactly who I want to be spending this date with," Mitch gushed when he sat down.

"To be honest, from the moment we had that date, I just knew we had a connection," Ella B replied.

Mitch then asked Ella B to be exclusive, and she said "yes".

Later in the date, the duo had to decided which couple they wanted to vote for as the least compatible couple. They went through each pair in the villa and shared their thoughts, before arriving at a decision as they felt this particular girl was very dominant and needed a man to match her energy.

Zach and Molly on Love Island. ITV

Back in the villa, the other islanders were waking up for the day when Zachariah told Molly about Mitch's comments the night before.

"He started saying Ella B is fake," Zach revealed.

Molly then spoke to Whitney Adebayo, who insisted that Ella B needed to know.

Ella B and Mitch then returned from their date and updated the girls and boys separately. Mitch revealed to the boys that he and Ella B were now exclusive and she gushed to the girls about their romantic date, before revealing the good news.

Zach then received a text telling him to get ready for his date with Molly. The duo got dressed up, with Molly wearing a cute, pink number and together they headed out of the villa.

They arrived at a luxury villa which had been given a pink makeover.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but you match the scenery," Zach said.

“This is literally my dream," Molly gushed.

Looking back at their time in the villa, Molly then said: “To be given the chance to start this again was the best opportunity for me. We just took the time to get it back on track and work things out."

"It’s really exciting what I think is going to come from this. I’m really looking forward to doing this journey with you," Zach said before dropping the L-bomb. Molly said it back and the pair then moved onto the more pressing matter of the evening - the vote.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

They went through all the couples and made their decision, believing that the couple they chose were the least strong and that the guy in particular had recently made some comments about his partner, which seemed disingenuous.

While Molly and Zach were away, Whitney pulled Ella B and revealed what Mitch had said about her. Having just gone exclusive with him, Ella B was extremely upset to hear Mitch had said these things about her. She then went to talk to Mitch, who claimed that he'd had a wobble and was thinking things were too good to be true.

Later that night, Ella T received a text telling her and Tyrique to get ready for their date.

The pair dressed up and left the villa. They arrived at a stunning courtyard adorned with flaming hearts to watch a spectacular dance performance, before sitting down for a romantic dinner for two.

Tyrique and Ella T on Love Island. ITV

"I wouldn’t change anything that has happened - I feel like everything that has happened has made us stronger," Ella gushed.

“You’ve definitely opened my eyes to a whole new way of living. I’ve never been a one woman guy. Just being with you and focusing on you, I feel way happier and fulfilled," Tyrique said.

Admitting that Ella T has got him doing things he never thought he'd do, Ty now had a big question to ask Ella T as he asked if she'd be his girlfriend.

Smiling, Ella T said "yes".

The duo then got to voting, before returning to the villa where they revealed that they were now official!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.