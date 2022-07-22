What happened in Love Island episode 46 last night? Full recap

New to the villa, Jamie, Lacey, Reece and Nathalia were given the chance to pick a date, causing tension for some of the couples (ahem - Paige and Adam).

ITV2's Love Island continued with the four new bombshells getting to know the rest of the Love Island 2022 line-up .

The dates went better for some more than the others, with Danica and Deji enjoying kisses on their dates.

Didn't get to tune in last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch-up. Otherwise, here's a full recap of what happened on Love Island last night.

What happened in Love Island episode 46 last night?

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen ITV

Following a villa tour, the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a game of truth and dare. Each person was asked to either answer a question truthfully or do a dare, with Nathalia Campos up first.

She was asked to kiss three boys she fancied most, and she wasted no time locking lips with Davide Sanclimenti, Adam Collard and Deji Adeniyi.

Deji also got to share a little kiss with Lacey Edwards, while Jamie Allen shared a kiss with Danica Taylor before receiving a very saucy lap dance from her.

Paige Thorne marked her territory with a sexy dance around Adam, while Dami Hope enjoyed licking Indiyah Polack's toes. After the game, the islanders chatted, at which point Lacey said she felt sorry for Summer after the way Dami had treated her. The comment annoyed Indiyah slightly, as she chatted to Dami in bed that night.

Deji and Lacey ITV

As they settled down for bed, Nathalia admitted to the other bombshells that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wasn't as welcoming as she thought she'd be.

The next morning, the new islanders talked about their strategy for the day - for Jamie it was all about getting to know Danica, while Nathalia talked to Adam, much to Paige's annoyance.

The bombshells then received a text asking them to each choose an islander to go on a date with.

Jamie chose Danica, Nathalia asked Adam, Lacey opted for a date with Deji with the hope that he could make her "laugh" again, and Reece was feeling ballsy as he asked if Ekin-Su would join him for a picnic.

The islanders then got ready and headed off on their dates.

While sparks flew for Danica and Jamie, and Deji and Lacey, the same couldn't be said for Ekin-Su and Reece. The actress, 27, admitted she was flattered by the date, but said she was in a good place with Davide.

Over on Nathalia and Adam's date, the pair seemed to get on very well – however, when Adam later returned to the villa he told Paige that he'd like to be "exclusive" with her.

It comes after Paige opened up to Gemma Owen, as she worried Adam's head could turn for Brazilian Nathalia.

That might not be the case for Adam, but it looks like Nathalia could be getting under someone's skin in the villa. In a preview for Friday night's show, Nathalia can be seen arguing with Ekin-Su, who asks her: "Do you have a problem with me?"

We wonder if this has anything to do with Davide's tour...

