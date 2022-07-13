What happened in Love Island episode 37 last night? Full recap

Following a row with Paige Thorne about Adam Collard , Jacques revealed to the Love Island 2022 line-up that he'd be leaving the villa as he hadn't felt like himself since Casa Amor .

Didn't get to watch Love Island last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch up. Otherwise here's our full recap of episode 37.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on Love Island episode 37 last night?

As Adam pulled Danica Taylor for a chat, the other islanders gathered around the fire pit – at which point, Tasha Ghouri told Andrew Le Page that Adam had said some stuff about him.

Hearing this, Jacques joked that if Adam had spoken about him, he'd have to say something. Gemma Owen then revealed that Adam had a lot to say about him, causing Jacques to rise from his seat.

Clearly heated, the rugby player marched off to talk to Paige, who was sitting with Billy Brown at the time.

Jacques questioned Paige about Adam's conversation, and she admitted that Adam had commented on his immaturity and said he'd been in that position when he was younger, causing Jacques to get even angrier.

Paige tried to calm him down, but Jacques insisted that if Adam wanted to "go" they could.

Jacques then went to sit with Deji and Josh and told them that Adam was playing a game. Seeing the commotion, Adam decided to join them. Jacques then started questioning Adam about his game plan.

Jacques and Luca ITV

Luca Bish came over and pulled Jacques for a chat. Jacques admitted that he felt like Adam was being patronising. Luca then joked that he didn't think Adam would be settling down until in his 40s.

Following the conversation, Luca had a word with Adam just to bring him up to speed with things.

Also that night, Andrew and Tasha made up as she agreed to give him one more chance. However, Billy noticed her crying later that night, with the model admitting she was scared Andrew might hurt her again and she was sad to end things with him.

The next morning, Jacques pulled Paige for a chat to tell her he wouldn't be continuing his journey in the villa, but would wait for her on the outside.

He then gathered all the islanders to break the news. As all the islanders crowded around him, and Luca could be seen looking very teary-eyed as Paige sobbed.

Jacques quit Love Island ITV

Jacques revealed that he hadn't been feeling like himself since Casa Amor, and in order for things to work with him and Paige he needed to remove himself from the villa. One-by-one the islanders got up to say goodbye to him.

As the islanders were seeing him off, Adam asked the girls if it had something to do with him, but they insisted it didn't.

Before leaving, Jacques told Paige that he wanted her to be his girlfriend and they shared their last kiss in the villa.

Get your first month of BritBox for just 99p on Amazon Prime Video In a deal exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the retailer is offering channels such as Britbox for only 99p for the first month. BritBox is home to shows such as Broadchurch, Outnumbered and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?. BritBox isn’t the only discounted channel. Starzplay, Shudder and Acorn TV are also all available for just 99p for the first month. Sign up to Prime and get your first month of BritBox for only 99p

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.