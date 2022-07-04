What happened in Love Island episode 28 last night? Full recap

With the girls and boys in the Love Island 2022 line-up now split up, it was time for the Casa Amor 2022 cast to make their entrance, and they wasted no time applying the Factor 50 following their arrival.

ITV2's Love Island continued last night, with Casa Amor getting off to a busy start.

While the new boys decided on who they wanted to share a bed with that night, the new girls didn't hold back as they admitted to Andrew Le Page that they didn't like how he was being treated by his partner Tasha Ghouri.

And in a preview for Monday night's episode, it looked like some heads could be about to turn.

Didn't get to tune in?

You can watch Love Island on catch up. Otherwise, here's a full recap of Love Island episode 28.

What happened in Love Island episode 28 last night?

Paige Thorne and Billy Brown in Case Amor ITV

With the girls now settled in Casa Amor, it was time for some new boys.

In came walking Deji Adeniyi, Josh Samuel Le Grove, Jack Keating, George Tasker, Samuel Agbiji, and Billy Brown.

They got acquainted with the girls and it was straight onto types and relationship statuses. While Danica Taylor admitted she's the only one in a friendship couple, the others said they'd still be happy to know people.

After the chat, the girls talked on their own and Danica revealed that she likes the look of Josh and Billy. Similarly, Tasha was keen on Josh.

However, Gemma Owen revealed that she has mutual friends with Billy and thinks he's a bit of a "player".

Over at the main villa, the boys received a text telling them the girls wouldn't be returning as they'd gone off to Casa Amor, and they needed to pack cases for them.

Andrew and Luca Bish both left their girls some sentimental gifts, and everyone settled down for the night.

Back in Casa Amor, Danica got chatting to Josh, who told her he likes girls with big bums and he'd be open to sharing a bed with her later.

Paige also enjoyed a little conversation with Billy. He told her if she could guess the month he was born in correctly, he'd make her scrambled eggs and toast. Paige guessed May, and it was correct, meaning she'd be getting breakfast made by him on his first official day – result!

The islanders settled down for the night, with each girl deciding to share a bed with one of the new boys – but only on a friendly level.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next morning, Paige woke to a plate of toast and fruit, as there weren't any eggs, and over in the main villa, the original boys woke up to a villa full of new girls. One by one the new girls – Summer Botwe, Jazmine Nichol, Coco Lodge, Chyna Mills, Mollie Salmon, and Cheyanne Kerr – introduced themselves, before asking the boys about their situationships with the girls.

However, when it got to Andrew, who gushed about his romance with Tasha, the girls had a lot to say. They admitted to Andrew that they think Tasha is stringing him along, leading him to question his relationship with the model.

All the boys got talking to the new girls, and Mollie and Luca seemed to be having quite a good chat. Meanwhile, Jacques O'Neill chatted to Cheyanne and admitted he's not "closed off". Dami Hope got to know Summer and there were lots of giggles, and Coco made a play for Andrew.

And it looks like there could be more trouble on the way, as a preview for Monday night's episode showed Dami looking like he could be about to kiss Summer and Andrew getting close to Coco.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.