What happened in Love Island episode 18 last night? Full recap

And while Paige's partner Jacques O'Neill tried to act cool about the situation, his lack of enthusiasm didn't sit well with Paige, who wondered how invested he was.

It was a tough day in the Love Island villa for Jay Younger , as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu popped off on him, following his decision to start getting to know Paige Thorne .

Meanwhile, it looked like Tasha Ghouri's head could be about to turn, as she went on a date with new boy Charlie Radnedge. And Davide Sanclimenti turned up the heat with Danica Taylor.

What happened in Love Island episode 18 last night?

Jay Younger and Paige Thorne get to know each other ITV

Storm Ekin-Su erupted in the villa as Jay revealed that he wanted to get to know Paige.

At first Ekin-Su seemed fine with this, with Jay leaving their conversation and telling Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack that she'd given him her blessings. But five minutes later, Ekin-Su returned from the bedroom and started going off on Jay, claiming that he used her to keep his spot in the villa.

Jacques got involved and backed Jay, saying that Jay had had enough of how she'd been acting, and it was fine for Jay to get to know Paige. However, Paige didn't like how cool Jacques, who she is coupled up with, was being about the situation, as she cried to Tasha in the make-up room.

Davide and Danica decided to find some quiet time away from the others. As they chatted on a bench, Davide planted a big kiss on Danica's lips, completely blowing her mind.

Tasha Ghouri and Charlie Radnedge on a date ITV

The next day, Jay and Ekin-Su chatted and after she'd had time to calm down, they agreed that it was OK for him to get to know Paige as well.

Charlie then received a text saying that he could go on dates with two of the girls. He chose Tasha and Ekin-Su.

The girls went off to get ready for their date and left with Charlie for the hot tub.

First up was Ekin-Su, who seemed pleasantly surprised when she left the date.

Next was Tasha, who blushed as they chatted, before admitting in the Beach Hut that there was "something" about Charlie that she was intrigued by.

And with a recoupling taking place on tonight's show, it looks like there could be trouble ahead for Andrew and Tasha...