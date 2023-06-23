With two new bombshells - Mal Nicol and Montel McKenzie - to add to the mix, and season two star Kady McDermott on her way back to the villa, things are only about to get spicier.

It's been a busy week in the Love Island villa, from daytime recouplings to a brand new twist, which saw two couples having to split up without the option to recouple in the next recoupling.

Here, to unpack all the drama in the second episode of The Love Island Lowdown are Entertainment and Factual Editor, Grace Henry, and self-confessed Love Island super fan, Katie White.

As usual, the girls kicked off with the first segment, Can I Pull You For a Catch Up, reflecting on the biggest moment from the week - which saw couples Jess Harding and Sammy Root, and Mitchel Taylor and Leah Taylor having to split up, before going on dates with newbies Mal and Montel.

Jess, Sammy, Mitchel and Leah weren't allowed to recouple at the very next recoupling, so were forced get to know some of the other Love Island 2023 contestants to keep their spots in the villa.

Things were particularly difficult for Jess and Sammy. The day before the islanders voted for the least compatible couples, they rowed after she admitted that she wanted to get to know Mitch as well.

Sammy then told the boys that he'd be upset if Jess was a girl he was head over heels for, but Jess wasn't his usual type to begin with. Ouch! Mal, on the other hand, is his "natural type", and with Sammy and Mal now coupled up, could things officially be over between him and Jess?

On to the the Factor 50 Forecast, where the girls predicted what's next to come for the islanders. Despite a little revelation from Zachariah Noble, it seems the others will have to do more if they want to break him and Molly Marsh up.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox

