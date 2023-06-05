For the first time ever, the boys and girls will enter the villa at once, as opposed to in previous seasons where either the boys or the girls would come in the first, and the others would file in afterwards.

Following the reveal that Love Island fans would be choosing the first couples for this summer's new season, another brand new format twist has now been unveiled ahead of tonight's first episode.

In tonight's episode Ruchee and Jess will be the first Islanders to arrive in the villa, with the pair then being surprised as Mitchel, Ella and André arrive next.

ITV has teased that it will be "one of Love Island’s most flirtatious first episodes" – so fans should prepare themselves to feel the heat.

Jess Harding and Ruchee Gurung in Love Island. ITV

Elsewhere in the opening episode, Maya Jama will make an epic arrival after the first five islanders have entered the villa, inviting them all for a fireside chat so she can get to know them a little better.

She will then reveal to them all that the couples have already been chosen by the public.

It is also set to be revealed that Ella and Tyrique appear to already know each other, as Maya tells the villa: "I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!"

Executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer had already teased that fans should expect a few twists to the format this year, on top of the public deciding the couples.

He said: "I think you could probably tune in to episode 1 and there'll be a few things you weren't expecting. We know the public are going to couple up the islanders. But I think from the get go, the start of the show might be a little bit different."

Spencer also teased the potential for that long-rumoured all-stars season, saying that while he "can’t say anything yet" he would "love" to see it come to fruition.

