As well as the islanders arriving and coupling up, the first episode will also see them learn that the public have been voting for the first bombshell .

The new season of Love Island starts tonight on ITV2, and we've now got our first teasers as to what we can expect from the opening episode.

However, as to which bombshell it will be entering the villa – Ellie or Tom – and how long the couples have before they come in and stir things up, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the show has also revealed some of the first conversations the islanders will have once in the villa, with new host Maya Jama set to ask Shaq whether he has a type.

Shaq says: "Not specifically, I go for more personality and vibes but she’s definitely got to be funny – funny is top of my list. I love it."

Kai then adds that he's "looking for a wifey", while Haris reveals he has "never been in a relationship".

It's then time for the couples to be formed, with the girls entering the villa and matches being made. As she leaves the villa once all the couples are together, Jama says: "Don’t forget, finding your perfect match is never that simple – trust me, I know."

This season will take place in a brand new villa in South Africa, and is sure to feature all the twists and turns we've come to expect from the show.

When it comes to future bombshells, last season saw the return of former islander Adam Collard, meaning there could be some more twists on the table.

For instance, if Jama has her way, there would be a very memorable returnee to the list of contestants - 2017's Theo Campbell.

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX from January 16th at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

