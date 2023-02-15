During Sunday night's show, the girls were tasked with sneaking out of the villa and heading to Casa Amor before the new line-up of islanders made their entrances, and with a few episodes under the Casa Amor cast 's belts, we can say for certain that they've made their marks as bombshells.

We're onto Day 3 of Casa Amor over on Love Island and so far, we've seen fireside flirts, secret snogs and saucy talks on the terrace that are almost guaranteed to make the infamous podcast.

If you missed last night's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up with RadioTimes.com's latest recap.

Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Farmer Will shared a peck with Layla in last night's episode. ©ITV Plc

Episode 30 began with the islanders taking part in Raunchy Races – a challenge which saw the main villa and Casa Amor compete in a series of saucy tasks, with the fastest team winning.

Unsurprisingly, lips were locked, sex positions were simulated and a three-way kiss took place, however the most notable challenge of all saw Tanya Manhenga kiss Martin Akinola, with the Liverpudlian islander saying afterwards: "Oh wow, it was good actually."

While both teams tried their hardest, it was the boys back in the villa who won the overall challenge. It was the "perfect ice breaker", according to Casey O'Gorman – although the ice had well and truly melted by that point between the boys and the new girls...

As the day went on, many chats were had, with Casey telling Will Young to be open to getting to know the new girls – and the farmer wasted no time doing exactly that, heading over to the bean bags with Layla Al-Momani.

After branding Will and Jessie Wynter's relationship as "fake" in the previous episode, Layla continued her graft, telling Will that he "hasn't had a journey" yet in the competition and swiftly moving on to the topic of kinks. Watch out Jessie – you've got competition!

Over in Casa Amor, Olivia Hawkins took Maxwell away to the kitchen for an intimate chat and after questioning her compatibility with Kai, she kissed Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Tanya and Martin grew closer and while Tanya leaned in, she ultimately went for a hug with the new boy instead. Perhaps Shaq Muhammad is still on her mind?

As for the boys, Tom Clare asked Lydia Karakyriakou to share a bed with him, while Casey went in for a kiss with Sanam and Will did the same with Layla on the terrace. A busy night for the boys!

It wasn't long before Will started to feel guilty over his tryst with Layla, revealing that the kiss just confirmed his strong feelings for Jessie. Will he tell Jessie when he returns to the villa?

What we do know for sure is if the Love Island producers decide to bring back the infamous postcard this year, then there's going to be Casa Amor chaos.

