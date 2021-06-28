Love Island confirms first late arrival ahead of tonight’s launch
The islanders' first night in Mallorca promises to be full of drama, with Chloe Burrows confirmed as the first late arrival.
This year’s summer of love is almost upon us, with Love Island set to premier in just a few hours.
As if excitement wasn’t already at an all time high, ITV has revealed which of this year’s Love Island 2021 contestants is the late arrival, and it’s none other than financial services and marketing exec Chloe Burrows.
The broadcaster has now confirmed Chloe won’t be moving into the villa until after the other contestants have coupled up and, judging by her comments in the ITV2 promo video released last week, it promises to be quite the entrance.
“I’m partial to a married man,” Chloe said during the promo video, before adding: “Any girl should be weary of her man, but I mean definitely around me.”
Chloe will join the coupled up contestants during a game of dares round the fire pit, and challenges include sucking each other’s toes for 30 seconds and kissing.
However, the game of dares is soon interrupted as contestant Toby Aromolaran receives a text. ITV shared the contents of the voice note: “Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the Villa. I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”
Love Island begins airing tonight (Monday 28th June) at 9pm on ITV2. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.