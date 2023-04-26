The trio thought they'd be joining the rest of the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast , but soon learned that they'd be living in a separate camp. They were later informed that only one of them would be taking on today's trial, with the current contestants having to decide who to choose.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa continued on ITV1 tonight, with new arrivals Georgia Toffolo , Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass settling in their new home.

Didn't get to tune into I'm a Celebrity South Africa last night? Well, RadioTimes.com has got you covered with our video recap above.

Read on for a detailed breakdown on what happened on episode 3.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 3 recap

Episode three resumed with new campmates Toff, Andy and Myleene being driven to Savannah Scrub. Here, they were told that they'd be living separately from the main camp.

Back in the main camp, Gillian McKeith had a bone to pick with the guys as someone hadn't been very careful while using the toilet.

“I feel like we need a toilet talk," she said. “Every time we go in there, there’s ‘widdles’ all around the edge. I’m having to clean up ‘widdles’ of people I don’t even know.”

Janice Dickinson added: "Be careful with your w*****s. Don’t sprinkle it on the seat please, we have to sit on it. You can aim!”

In the Bush Telegraph, Jordan Banjo said: “Hopefully everyone can just start weeing inside the toilet as I don’t know what’s going on here.”

Carol Vorderman and Phil Tufnell were then sent on today's Chest Challenge, which they completed successfully. They returned to camp with the chest and as usual the campmates had to correctly answer a question to win the treat.

They were asked what was closer to South Africa – London or the Australian Camp. While Janice thought the answer was London, the majority sided with Carol, who said the Australian Camp. Unfortunately, it was the wrong answer and it lost them their snack, which didn't go down too well!

The campmates then received a Bush Bulletin. As they gathered around, Jordan revealed that three new campmates – Georgia Toffolo, Andy Whyment, and Myleene Klass- would be joining the camp, and they'd have to choose one campmate to join them.

The contestants then discussed and placed a vote. With five votes each, it was between Andy and Toff. It all came down to a rock, paper, scissors game between Amir Khan and Jordan.

Andy, Toff and Myleene then headed to the trial and Ant and Dec revealed that Toff would be completing today's challenge.

Toff was made to take on Dreaded Drain, which saw her entering a sewer containing various critters while having to collect as many of the 10 available stars.

Off she went to complete the trial, coming up against rats, snakes, creepy crawlies, crocodiles and more.

She managed to win a total of eight stars and was told to make her way to main camp, but there was a twist. Toff would now have to decide who to send to Savannah Scrub while she stayed in the main camp.

Toff made her way to meet the other campmates and delivered the great news, but it wasn't long before Ant and Dec arrived to spoil the fun as they revealed Toff's secret mission.

