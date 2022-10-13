Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview at the National Television Awards , the Good Morning Britain presenter said that he had some "unfinished business" with the reality competition.

Richard Madeley has revealed that he would "certainly think about" returning to I'm A Celebrity for its upcoming All Stars spin-off after withdrawing from last year's series .

When asked whether he'd sign up for the All Stars series, Madeley said: "I'd think about it. It was very disappointing for me that I had to leave, because I had this funny turn in the night. I think I was dehydrated. I had to go and be checked out straight away.

Richard Madeley in I'm A Celebrity. ITV

"On the way back, I had a call in the taxi saying you can't come back in because of the COVID bubble. That is why I had to leave," he said. "It was pretty frustrating – so it does feel like unfinished business."

He added: "So yeah – if they came to me and asked if I'd like to go back. I'm guessing it would be in Australia this time, not the cold of Gwrych Castle. I'd certainly think about it."

Madeley left I'm A Celebrity on Day 5 of the competition last year, after falling unwell and visiting hospital.

Due to the show being filmed in a COVID bubble, Madeley was unable to return to camp after coming into contact with the outside world.

Ant and Dec announced in September that I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! All Stars would be filmed in South Africa in 2023, while the likes of Gillian McKeith, Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass rumoured to be taking part.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in 2022. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

