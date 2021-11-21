I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy has spices confiscated after trying to smuggle them into camp

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity 2021 returned tonight with a brilliant launch episode, and there were already rules being broken as Naughty Boy tried to smuggle in some of his spices from home.

As part of the first challenge, the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up were split into two teams – red and yellow – and had to compete for the key to the castle.

The winning team, made up of Frankie Bridge, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Louise Minchin and Snoochie Shy won their stay at the main camp, complete with food and slightly thicker mattresses, while the losing team, including Richard Madeley, Danny Miller, Arlene Phillips, David Ginola, and Naughty Boy were banished to The Clink.

As they settled into their new homes, Naughty Boy – full name full name Shahid Khan – revealed during his VT that he brought some of his spices from home to “spice up” their rice and beans just in case he ended up in this situation.

Pulling out a piece of cling film containing spices from his sock, Naughty Boy explained that the campmates would now be able to eat food with more “flavour,” which would have been a great idea, if only it were allowed.

However, the contestant then revealed that his spices were confiscated by producers as it’s strictly against the rules to bring in food items- unlucky!

As he returned to the other campmates, Naughty Boy shared the hilarious story of his efforts to smuggle in some of his seasonings, at which point Madeley joked that he was indeed a “naughty boy.”

Within seconds of Nuaghty Boy telling his story, fans flocked to Twitter as they praised the music producer for his brilliant, yet comical idea.

“Not naughty boy smuggling in contraband in his sock #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity,” one wrote, adding a skeleton emoji.

“Naughty Boy smuggling in spices and herbs is 10/10 a bit of me I rate that #ImACeleb,” another said.

“Noooo naughty boy smuggled spices in #ImACeleb,” a third wrote, adding a series of crying laughing emojis.

“Naughty boy is living up to his name,” a fourth said.

Naughty Boy was announced as part of the 2021 line-up on Monday, 25th November.

“I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now,” he said. “I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

While the music producer made his debut this year, Naughty Boy was meant to do I’m A Celeb last year but it was too risky to leave his mum.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he revealed: “I was about to do it last year, and I was really excited about it, but life just wasn’t permitted for me to do last year. I mean, we were in and out of COVID, and because I live with my mum and her carer, it was just a bit risky for me to leave mum for that amount of time.”

