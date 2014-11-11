I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2014 celebrity campmates revealed
Craig Charles, Melanie Sykes, and Carl Fogarty among the famous faces signed up for the 14th series of the jungle challenge
After many, many rumours about who was signed up to take part in this year’s fourteenth series of reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the final list has finally been revealed.
Heading into the Australian jungle to face all manner of creepy crawlies, Bush Tucker trials and hungry celebrities are:
After weeks of tears, tantrums and tans, one camper will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle by long-standing hosts Ant and Dec, taking over the title from beloved camper and singer Kian Egan.
They’ve just got to eat a few animal parts, sleep surrounded by snakes and try not to strangle a fellow camper before all that. No sweat, eh?
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! at 10:40pm on ITV2