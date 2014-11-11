Michael Buerk

Jimmy Bullard

Craig Charles

Gemma Collins

Carl Fogarty MBE

Nadia Forde

Vicki Michelle MBE

Tinchy Stryder

Melanie Sykes

Kendra Wilkinson

After weeks of tears, tantrums and tans, one camper will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle by long-standing hosts Ant and Dec, taking over the title from beloved camper and singer Kian Egan.

They’ve just got to eat a few animal parts, sleep surrounded by snakes and try not to strangle a fellow camper before all that. No sweat, eh?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! at 10:40pm on ITV2