I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2012: contestant guide
Who are they, what have they done and where are the videos to prove it? Step this way for your handy guide to this year's campers...
Relax, he's a Doctor... find out all about the former Time Lord who's recently materialised in Brisbane
He's trading bullseyes for kangaroo testicles...meet the darts legend who's ready for anything the jungle can throw at him
The actress who plays manipulating madam Janine in EastEnders is swapping Albert Square for the jungle...
Perpetual panto star Brian might be hoping to revive his TV career with a trip Down Under...
The controversial MP stirred up a hornets' nest - and became a lot more famous - following her decision to go into the jungle...
From glamour modelling to airport tantrums, here's everything you need to know about WAG and ex-Corrie star Helen Flanagan
The world champion boxer and wind-up merchant could get into a few fights in the jungle...
From performing on stage with Nicole Scherzinger to launching her own range of sexy lingerie, here's your guide to the former Pussycat Doll
Get to know the 54-year-old Birds of a Feather star who says she's got her bikini packed and intends to become this year's Myleene Klass
From relationship troubles to dreams of Hollywood stardom, all via an upmarket Chelsea pub, here's your guide to the ex-Made in Chelsea star
See shots of all this year's I'm a Celebrity stars in their civvies and jungle get-ups...