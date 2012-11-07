Eric Bristow

He's trading bullseyes for kangaroo testicles...meet the darts legend who's ready for anything the jungle can throw at him

Charlie Brooks

More like this

The actress who plays manipulating madam Janine in EastEnders is swapping Albert Square for the jungle...

Brian Conley

Perpetual panto star Brian might be hoping to revive his TV career with a trip Down Under...

Nadine Dorries

The controversial MP stirred up a hornets' nest - and became a lot more famous - following her decision to go into the jungle...

Helen Flanagan

From glamour modelling to airport tantrums, here's everything you need to know about WAG and ex-Corrie star Helen Flanagan

David Haye

The world champion boxer and wind-up merchant could get into a few fights in the jungle...

Ashley Roberts

From performing on stage with Nicole Scherzinger to launching her own range of sexy lingerie, here's your guide to the former Pussycat Doll

Linda Robson

Get to know the 54-year-old Birds of a Feather star who says she's got her bikini packed and intends to become this year's Myleene Klass

Hugo Taylor

From relationship troubles to dreams of Hollywood stardom, all via an upmarket Chelsea pub, here's your guide to the ex-Made in Chelsea star

Photo gallery

Advertisement

See shots of all this year's I'm a Celebrity stars in their civvies and jungle get-ups...