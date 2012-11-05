Famous for: Being the Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who; panto; celebrity TV appearances

Biography:

Colin Baker once held the record for the shortest-ever stint as the star of Doctor Who, though he lost that title to Paul McGann in 1996. Remembered for his blonde afro, snappy manner and seizure-inducing Technicolor dream-coat, Baker lasted two years as the Sixth Doctor from 1984-86.

After leaving the TARDIS behind Baker dedicated himself to the stage, touring the country in regional productions of farces like Privates on Parade and Run for Your Wife. In the early 1990s, he managed to reprise the role of The Doctor in all but name for a series of fan-made Doctor Who knock-off videos, and he was made the president of the Doctor Who Appreciation Society in 2011.

While Baker has acted in the likes of Hustle and Kingdom in recent years, these days he’s seen far more regularly on TV as himself in celebrity versions of game-shows (Eggheads, The Weakest Link) and, in 2011, a Christmas run of Celebrity Come Dine with Me.

A combination of decent cooking skills and his jovial, good-natured temperament saw Baker beat Nick Bateman, Bianca Gascoigne and Danny Young to Come Dine’s £1000 prize, which he donated to Stokenchurch Dog Rescue.

Having seen off all manner of strangely-coloured nobbly creatures during his time in the TARDIS, I'm a Celeb's Bushtucker trials should be a doodle for our Col. Though, depending upon what his stellar camp-mates turn out to be like, Baker might need to remember a bit of advice he once gave a fan: “Fighting monsters is dead easy. Just walk away from 'em at a brisk pace and you're safe...”

