Nicknamed "The Hayemaker", the British boxer became the world unified cruiserweight champion, simultaneously holding the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, before stepping up to heavyweight.

He beat WBA world champion Nikolai “the Beast from the East” Valuev in 2009 with a brilliant tactical display, despite giving away 100lb and 9 inches in height to his 7 foot opponent.

Always the diplomat, Haye had prepared for the fight by punching the head off of a cardboard cutout of Valuev and saying of him "He is the ugliest thing I have ever seen. I have watched Lord of the Rings and films with strange looking people, but for a human being to look like he does is pretty shocking."

Other pre-match wind-ups have included turning up to a press conference for his fight with Vladimir Klitschko wearing a t-shirt depicting Haye holding aloft the severed heads of both his opponent and his brother Vitali. Oh, and there was that notorious brawl with Dereck Chisora too...

As well as walking the walk, the articulate and quick-witted Haye very much talks the talk. Coupled with his penchant for deliberately riling his opponents, that could make for some great TV...

Get a sense of the scale of David Haye's achievements by wathcing the final round of his fight with Valuev...