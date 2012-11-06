Famous for: Presenting, singing, acting and telling jokes. Often all at once.

Biography:

After slogging it out in cabaret clubs and doing warm up gigs for the likes of Terry Wogan, Noel Edmonds and Kenny Everett during the 80s, Conley was given his very own sketch show for ITV. His TV career soon took off and before long funny man Conley was beloved by British telly-watchers as the front man on The Brian Conley Show, Brain Conley: This Way Up, Brain Conley: Alive and Dangerous and An Audience with Brian Conley.

More like this

But "Britain's best loved entertainer" stepped back from the spotlight in the early noughties and took to the stage with gusto. Since leaving TV behind, Conley has frequented the panto circuit and is most likely to be recogised by the younger generation as Buttons from Cinderella.

A close friend of I'm A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec, Conley has reportedly said: "I asked Ant and Dec whether they'd advise me to do [I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!] and they said, 'Don't!'" But it seems he has failed to heed their wise advice...

Advertisement

Here's Brian at the height of his career: