Famous for: Darts; after-dinner speaking

Biography:

A five-time world darts champion, the self-styled “Crafty Cockney” helped make darts into a worldwide spectator sport during the 1980s. He beat the arrow-slinging king of bling Bobby George to claim his first world championship in 1980, retained the title in ’81 and won it again in ’84, ’85 and ’86.

Bristow was made an MBE in 1989 for his services to darts and began making celebrity appearances on TV in the early 1990s, popping up on the likes of Games Master, Surprise Surprise! and You Bet. After his final professional darts match in 2000, Bristow became a pundit and occasional commentator for Sky Sports.

These days, Bristow makes his living putting on darts exhibitions and making presentations at private and corporate functions, warning potential bookers on his website: "With Eric Bristow you never know what you're going to get."

Partial to a tipple (“I like a drink, mate. I'll have maybe 10 or 12 pints on a good night out”), Eric reportedly had to give up booze in order to pass his I’m a Celebrity medical, but the Daily Star reports that he’s since come back off the wagon and is ready for anything I’m a Celebrity’s producers might throw at him.

“Eric said he stopped drinking for three weeks before the checks, but at the weekend he spent the whole afternoon lobbing back pints,” said the paper’s unnamed source. “He told people when he’s in the jungle he is prepared to eat anything – even kangaroo b******s.”

