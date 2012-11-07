I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2012: Charlie Brooks
EastEnders' manipulating madam Janine is swapping the Square for the jungle...
Name: Charlie Brooks
Age: 31
Famous for: playing EastEnders' queen of mean Janine
Biography:
After studying at theatre school, Charlie scored parts in The Bill, Jonathan Creek and The Demon Headmaster, but she's most famous for playing EastEnders super-bitch Janine Butcher. From stealing, blackmailing, drug-taking and prostitution to pushing Barry off a cliff, being arrested for the murder of Laura Beale and killing Danielle Jones with her car (not forgetting the time she poisoned her boyfriend and stabbed herself) - Janine has a peppered past on the Square.
The high-maintanence madam wouldn't last long in the jungle but it remains to be seen whether Charlie herself will fare any better. She has released a successful workout DVD though - so she will no doubt be taking the opportunity to flaunt her figure in the jungle...
Check out Janine at her meddling best: