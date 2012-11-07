Famous for: being one sixth of best-selling pop group The Pussycat Dolls

Biography:

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Ashley moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school to pursue a career in the entertainment industry - a gamble that swiftly paid dividends when she joined burlesque dance troupe The Pussycat Dolls six months later. Following three years of performing, she was handpicked along with Nicole Scherzinger, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar to form the ensemble's first recording group, an outfit that spawned a string of hits, including breakout single Don't Cha, When I Grow Up and Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny).

The band soon established themselves as one of the best-selling girl groups of all time - even earning a 2005 Grammy Award nomination - but after a few years of playing back-up dancers to Scherzinger's lead vocals, the group disbanded, with Roberts announcing her departure on her website in February 2010.

Since then, a few acting gigs, an underwhelming debut solo single and - predictably - a lingerie range have followed, but Roberts has failed to match the enviable column inches generated by former band mate and current X Factor judge Scherzinger. However, Roberts tweeted on Monday that her single Yesterday will be released this Sunday - handily the same day as the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! launch...

Here's Ashley demonstrating her dance skills alongside her fellow Pussycat Dolls in Don't Cha: