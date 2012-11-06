Famous for: appearing in E4's scripted reality show Made in Chelsea

Posh boy Hugo Taylor first came to the nation's attention in E4's Sloaney reality soap Made in Chelsea - billed as a rival to ITV's hugely successful The Only Way is Essex. He spent his days sipping cocktails, chatting up glossy girls in moneyed bars and getting up to no good with best pal Spencer Matthews. But it wasn't long before Hugo fell into a relationship with lads mag favourite and co-star Millie Macintosh before their acrimonious split during the show's second series - amidst revelations of infidelity from both camps.

Since then his wild ways have been tamed by new girlfriend Natalie Joel, and the pair departed the show for pastures green following the end of series three - there were even rumours of Hugo's Hollywood aspirations, which sadly generated little more than a collective snigger. Since then he has slipped off the tabloid radar. Many assumed he was hidden away honing his acting talent, but lo and behold he has returned to his reality roots for a holiday hangout with the snakes and spiders of the Australian jungle. Old habits do die hard...

"Being a bachelor just means you're not married". Er, not quite Hugo - check out the video below for an insight into his notions of fidelity: