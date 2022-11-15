Last night's episode (Monday 14th November) marked a first for Matt Hancock , with the MP being spared from the next Bushtucker Trial by the public after taking on the last five.

It's a new week in the Jungle and the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up continue to settle into camp (as best they can) over on ITV.

Instead, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatúnde Aléshé will be subjected to the next challenge – Angel of Agony – in tonight's episode, but what did you miss from yesterday's show?

We've highlighted all of the best moments from last night's episode in RadioTimes.com's I'm a Celebrity 2022 catch-up video, which you can watch above.

Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles and Boy George on I'm a Celebrity 2022. ITV

Episode 9 kicked off with the campmates starting their new chores and unsurprisingly, Boy George went about his washing duty in an unconventional way by taking the pots and pans to the creek.

"Today, George added a new process for what he wanted to do and there was no way I was going to change his mind," Jill Scott MBE said. "I'm just doing as he says. Anything for an easy life."

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock headed to his fifth consecutive Bushtucker Trial – Deserted Down Under – during which he climbed into an underground coffin, surrounded by creepy crawlies. Despite dealing with many snakes, the MP managed to win seven stars.

Back at camp, Scarlette Douglas was testing out her comedy skills in front of Babatunde and Seann Walsh and while she was unsuccessful, the two comics weren't any better when it came to presenting a fake property show in the Jungle.

It was then Dingo Dollar time as Scarlette and Owen Warner faced the Jungle De Change but failed to win the actual challenge, which meant no treats for camp from Kiosk Kev.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mike Tindall then treated viewers to another royal anecdote, revealing that he once sl*t dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, and split his trousers open, exposing his underpants which read: "Nibble my nuts." Her royal was not impressed, telling him: "I'd rather not." We can't wait to see that in The Crown!

As the camp tucked into dinner, Chris spoke about his departure from BBC Radio 1 back in 2012, telling Matt that the station handled his exit "so badly", claiming that they told him he was being replaced by Nick Grimshaw the day before the announcement.

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec reappeared and shared the results of the Bushtucker Trial public vote – and it wasn't Matt Hancock this time! Instead, Babatunde, Chris and Boy George were voted to jump headfirst into Angel of Agony.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.