After three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity 2021 castle, the time has come to find out who will be this year's King or Queen.

So far we've seen nine contestants leave I'm A Celebrity 2021, with David Ginola becoming the latest celeb to be voted out of the show.

That leaves just three finalists in the running - Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller. But, who will be this year's winner?

Former contestant Snoochie Shy has her money on Frankie.

When asked who she'd like to see win the 21st series, she told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I'm going to go for Frankie! A little bit of girl power. Obviously she's the only girl left in there right now, ao I would love for her to win. In the castle, she was like my sister as well and we were hammock buddies. We used to sleep right next to each other so, I would love Frankie to win!"

Snoochie also revealed an unaired I'm A Celebrity moment with Adam Woodyatt, saying: “One of my best mates in there was Adam. I got on really well with Adam and we were talking about when we get out. I’m going to take him to a rap show and he’s going to take me to a musical. He also stole some conditioner from the downstairs proper toilet.”

It won't be long before we find out, with the I'm A Celebrity 2021 final taking place this evening (Sunday, 12th December) on ITV at 9pm.

As the series comes to an end, join us right here for our live blog. We'll be bringing you all the latest right from the castle!