I'm A Celebrity 2021 final live: All the action from the castle as it happened

Join us for the I'm A Celebrity 2021 final - who will be the King or Queen of the Castle?

The I'm A Celebrity 2021 cast
Published: Sunday, 12th December 2021 at 8:27 pm

Live coverage of this event has now concluded

After three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity 2021 castle, the time has come to find out who will be this year's King or Queen.

So far we've seen nine contestants leave I'm A Celebrity 2021, with David Ginola becoming the latest celeb to be voted out of the show.

That leaves just three finalists in the running - Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller. But, who will be this year's winner?

Former contestant Snoochie Shy has her money on Frankie.

When asked who she'd like to see win the 21st series, she told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I'm going to go for Frankie! A little bit of girl power. Obviously she's the only girl left in there right now, ao I would love for her to win. In the castle, she was like my sister as well and we were hammock buddies. We used to sleep right next to each other so, I would love Frankie to win!"

Snoochie also revealed an unaired I'm A Celebrity moment with Adam Woodyatt, saying: “One of my best mates in there was Adam. I got on really well with Adam and we were talking about when we get out. I’m going to take him to a rap show and he’s going to take me to a musical. He also stole some conditioner from the downstairs proper toilet.”

It won't be long before we find out, with the I'm A Celebrity 2021 final taking place this evening (Sunday, 12th December) on ITV at 9pm.

As the series comes to an end, join us right here for our live blog. We'll be bringing you all the latest right from the castle!

  • It's a wrap!

    And that's all for tonight, folks!

    After three weeks in the Castle, Danny Miller has been crowned this year's winner and the very first King of the Castle.

    Thanks for joining us tonight, and in the meantime, here's everything we know so far on when I'm A Celebrity will be back for 2022!

  • It's time!

    The winner of I'm A Celebrity 2021 and the first ever King of the Castle is... Danny!

    Danny Miller for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021

  • The Vote is closed for 2021

    After a chat with Simon and Danny, the vote is closed for 2021, which means it's only a matter of time before we find out who is our Castle King.

    Grab a drink, because Ant and Dec will be back after the break with the results!

  • The last supper

    Before we find out who has won this year's show, we're shown the finalists' last diner in the Castle, and thankfully, there's no more animal private parts on the menu as the contestants are all served their favourite starter of choice.

    Frankie's is baked camembert, Danny's is halloumi and chilli jam and Simon's is a prawn cocktail.

    Next is the mains and Danny has an English breakfast, Frankie has roast beef and sides and Simon has lamb chops with mash and peppercorn sauce - that ought to take away the peppery taste of the Castle Gruel from earlier!

    Finally it's dessert time, and Danny has a cheese board big enough to feed the whole Castle and Ant and Dec!

  • The vote has reopened

    With Frankie in third place, the vote has now reopened for a chance to vote for your King of the Castle.

    Votes from earlier will still be counted.

  • Third place!

    Ant and Dec have arrived in the Castle to announce who is in third place, and it's... Frankie - well done, girl!

    Frankie Bridge in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

  • A look back!

    The vote has been frozen and we're about to find out who has come in third place, but before then we're taken back to where it all begun three weeks ago.

    Cue a video montage of all those awful challenges, and competitions between the Main Camp and those in the dreaded Clink, which was introduced to the series this year.

    Let's not forget all the bickering... but despite all the trials, there were many great moments!

  • The vote is about to close!

    There's one last chance to vote for this year's winner.

    The show is off on an ad break, after which the third place contestant will be announced - but who will it be?

  • It's a full house

    Frankie's done it, which means the finalists will be eating very nice this evening and she'll no longer have to complete another trial ever again!

  • Snakes in a tomb

    Six minutes have gone by and there's now a total of 40 snakes and one Frankie in the tomb.

    The Saturdays singer has won all three desserts, but will she be able to get to the end to win all stars?

    The lights have now gone out and for the last two minutes, Frankie will complete the challenge in dark with over 50 snakes!

  • She's in

    And so are 20 snakes!

    Frankie is far from "loving life" as she lies in the tomb with several snakes.

    Four minutes have gone and we can confirm there are now 30 snakes in the tomb with Frankie and it's getting pretty tight!

  • The Tomb of Doom

    For her final trial, Frankie will be locked inside a tomb, which will slide into the chamber. She'll have to stay inside the tomb for 10 minutes to win all five stars.

    The first three stars will win Frankie, Danny and Simon a dessert, while the fourth will win Frankie a drink and the fifth a treat of her choice.

    But, this wouldn't be I'm A Celebrity without some friends to join Frankie in the tomb...

  • Five stars for Simon

    He's only gone and done it!

    Simon has eaten all five dishes, which means the finalists will be feasting on a main dinner.

    It's just left with Frankie, but will she be able to get a full house?

  • Dinner is served

    Simon gets right into it and digs into a pig's eye, which he says tastes like leaving a pork scratching in your pocket for a week - lovely!

    Next is goat's tongue, which they've never had on I'm A Celebrity, and Simon is regretting it.

    Nevertheless, he takes it like a champ and that's two dishes down.

    Fermented Castle Gruel is the next dish and Simon's chucked it down, but Ant isn't happy and asks him to eat some more.

    So how was it?

    "Strangely peppery," Simon laughs.

    The fourth dish is brought out and it's a sheep's penis.

    "It's a bit chewy that one," Simon says after finishing what's on his place.

    In another I'm A Celebrity first, Simon is served a cow's vagina. Just when you thought you'd seen it all

  • A Frightening Feast

    Simon's up and it's the last of the eating trials.

    Tonight he's playing for the main dinner for the finalists' last meal in the camp.

    He'll have to eat five dishes in a bid to win five stars. The first three stars will secure a main dish for each celeb, while the fourth will win Simon a drink and the fifth a treat of his choice.

    First up is pigs eyes... and the perfect time for a break while we get our appetite back!

  • And he's done it!

    Danny has won all five stars and he'll no longer have to complete any more I'm A Celebrity Trials.

    We bet he's chuffed!

  • Half way there

    Danny is halfway there, and the cockroaches are being added - yikes.

    So far, Danny has won three starters and now he's playing for a drink and treat, but the cockroaches are biting and it's getting intense.

    For the last two minutes scorpions are added. We can't even look!

  • Fill Your face

    Danny is first up to complete his last trial and he's playing to win a starter for himself, Frankie and Simon in Fill Your Face.

    The former Emmerdale actor will have to sit on a chair with his head stuck in a bowl of critters. Every two minutes, more critters will be added to the bowl and for each minute he endures, Danny will win a star.

    There's five stars to win and if Danny is able to endure it for 10 minutes, he'll win three starters, a drink and treat for all the finalists.

  • The vote is open!

    The I'm A Celebrity vote opened last night, and it's still open. Viewers will get to choose their King or Queen, so get voting!

    The vote will freeze later in the show.

  • It's time

    Slightly later than billed, the I'm A Celebrity 2021 final is now underway beginning with a look back at the 21st series.

    Look away now if you don't want to see creepy crawlies!

    Tonight, Danny, Frankie and Simon (or as Dec says DFS) will take on one last trial before the winner is announced.

  • 10 minutes to go...

    Not long left until we see our I'm A Celebrity 2o21 finalists.

    Out of 12 celebrities, only three contestants remain in the I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up, which means the pressure is on for Frankie, Simon and Danny.

    Grab your snacks and get ready for 90 minutes of entertainment!

  • Welcome!

    Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog!

    It's almost time for the I'm A Celebrity 2021 final, so this is your official 30 minute warning.

    This year, there were a few obstacles, which meant the show had to take a break off-air from Friday 26th November due to Storm Arwen. Thankfully the series returned on Tuesday, 30th November, with the trials (however disgusting they may be) back as usual.

    Now it's time to find out who will join the rest of the I'm A Celebrity winners...

